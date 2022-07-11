ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Chalk Talk

Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house on Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Charles S. Dean Sr. Educational Center at the CF Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. Future students are encouraged to tour the...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

School Board highlights potential partnership with Who We Play For

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in sports on school campuses. The standard youth wellness checkup or physical misses 96 percent of deadly heart conditions. Who We Play For (WWPF) is an organization that offers electrocardiograms (ECG) at an affordable price so that anyone who wants their heart screened can get it done no matter their socioeconomic status.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Good Times

The Central Ridge library branch in Beverly Hills will host the “Florida Seashells: Past and Present” program July 15 at 10:30 a.m. as part of its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading program. Scientists and experts Leslie Moore and Pat Gould will be presenting information on fossilized and modern...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Community support crucial to Key Center

The Key Training Center’s Run for the Money annual fundraiser. Center a valuable asset to the community. Since 1966, the Key Training Center has been helping persons with developmental disabilities reach their full potential as citizens of Citrus County. Under the direction of longtime leader, the late Chet Cole, and now Melissa Walker, the center has grown to serve approximately 1,300 people.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Religion Notes

The First Baptist Church in Beverly Hills will be hosting a free 5-Day Club for kids during the summer from noon to 2 p.m. on July 18-22 at the church, 4950 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. Kids will get to enjoy hearing Bible stories, sing songs, learn Bible verses, listen...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Lecanto, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
State
Florida State
Lecanto, FL
Education
City
Floral City, FL
Citrus County, FL
Education
Citrus County Chronicle

Donations down, need is up

GAINESVILLE — Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is asking the community for monetary donations to assist in the agency’s ability to supply food to local partnering agencies. The food bank relies on donations of food as well as money to be able to fulfill the needs of these agencies located throughout the counties of Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette and Levy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Animal shelter project moving forward slowly

It may seem like it’s taking forever to see dirt turned along County Road 491 for a new animal shelter, but County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach assures the public “things are happening.”. “It is moving forward, but unfortunately the government doesn’t seem to work on the same timetable as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Board needs to ban fireworks

Something needs to be done about fireworks in residential areas. In our neighborhood, they started Thursday, June 30, and didn't end until Tuesday, July 5. On the Fourth of July, a family on the next street started at 8:45 p.m. and was still shooting them off at 10:45. We called the police, but we were told that people were allowed to shoot fireworks until midnight. That is totally ridiculous. Something needed to be done as law enforcement could not do anything because of the time. This is why people take the law in their own hands.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Libraries: Want to raise a reader?

According to an article on the Reading Rockets website, “Parents are a child’s first teacher and there are many simple things that you can do every day to share the joy of reading while strengthening your child’s literacy skills.”. Here are 10 tips to help you raise...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Levy Citizen has a new member on its staff

The Levy Citizen would like to welcome the newest member to our team, Sparkle Rhoades. Rhoades’ title is inside sales representative. Once acclimated, she will eventually have a heavy emphasis on the digital ad side of the newspaper. Rhoades has lived in the Tri-County area for over 20 years....
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FWC: Redfish bag limit to remain at one for Citrus County, Big Bend region

After hearing public opposition to an increase, state wildlife officials opted to leave the bag limit of one redfish unchanged for Citrus County and neighboring counties along the Gulf of Mexico. Commissioners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) made the decision, Wednesday, July 13, at their meeting...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local youth Aleena Jacobs dives despite rare water allergy

Despite having a rare condition that makes her allergic to water contact, Aleena Jacobs, 13, regularly participates in scientific scuba diving across the country. Through programs like SCUBAnauts, Aleena and other youths directly contribute to marine life conservation, going underwater to replant coral fragments in areas where reefs have diminished.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Citrus County Chronicle

Children are greatest treasure

So far, 2022 has been a violent year with 95 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 40 deaths and 76 injuries nationally. Everytown for Gun Safety started tracking gunfire incidents at schools in 2013 to better understand this problem. Approximate 3 million children in the U.S. are exposed to shootings annually. Luckily, most of these children survived, but it can cause mental trauma.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

That’s a tough situation

I read the letter saying the, “City needs to ban fireworks.”. I do agree with writer to some degree. However, this is America, land of the free and home of the brave. Blowing off fireworks is a celebration to some on the wars we have won. Selling fireworks is a living for people to make money. Yes, they are dangerous, but in the meantime, they serve a purpose of celebration, and people making money.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: Cliff Harrell, Levy County Commissioner, District 3

Editor’s note: Our Candidate Profiles continue this week with the contenders for Levy County Commissioner, District 3. Name of the candidate: Cliff Robert Harrell Name you go by: Cliff Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 3 Educational background: Bronson High School, Santa Fe College (associate degree), University of Florida (bachelor’s degree in History) Occupation: Teacher Community involvement: High School football coach, youth football summer camps What are the top three priorities of your campaign? The top three priorities that I would like to help come up with solutions for would be: Our lack of first responders in our county, helping our agricultural businesses grow and continue being the Heart of our community. Also, finding ways for positive growth in Levy County that does not change what makes our community great! What differentiates you from your opponent(s)? To be honest, I don’t know what makes me different from my opponent. This position would be new for both of us. The only thing I would be able to say is what I am about. I want to be a part of solutions that help Levy County; positive growth, strong first responder organization, focus on agriculture business and locally owned businesses. What are your sources of information on local policy issues? The first source is the people of Levy County. Talking with community people and finding out what issues I would be able to help them with. Talking with department leaders and listening to issues they are faced with and helping them find solutions.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Monuments now part of maintenance schedule

(I am) pleased to inform Citrus County citizens that the monuments areas memorializing Citrus Veterans and First Responders (located on the Historic Old Courthouse property in Inverness ) are now included in the scheduled bimonthly maintenance program conducted by the Citrus County Grounds Maintenance Department on the Courthouse property. This...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County taxpayers may foot $400,000 bill

BRONSON — The Levy County Board of Commissioners most recently met on July 5. A majority of the meeting revolved around law enforcement matters. Toni Kokenzie, of Bronson, collected a petition with 26 signatures for a request to install speed bumps on Main Street in Bronson. This is in response to many people speeding in the area. Discussion with the commission also led to suggestions to add stop signs, or speed tables. These differ from speed bumps in having a gradual increase, a flat top and gradual decrease.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thank you from the Friends

The Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife hosted a book signing and silent auction event July 1 in conjunction with the First Friday. The goal was to raise money to fund aerial manatee surveys during the summer months or to “Count the Snouts.”. USFW does not do the...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

