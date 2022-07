On the fourth episode of “For All Mankind” Season 3, while the three-way race to Mars is at its most heated, NASA deploys previously unmentioned solar sails, which billow towards the heavens (and give them a competitive advantage on the race). And just to add a little salt to the proverbial wound, they broadcast some music for the other ships to hear – music from the Pirates of the Caribbean theme park attraction. Specifically, the “Pirate Overture” by George Bruns, an iconic piece of music that served as the theme of sorts to the original 1967 Disneyland attraction, is blasted on the soundtrack.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO