Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green Spark" Unveiled: Photos

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the game and it just so happens that he has one of the best ongoing lines with Jumpman right now. His Cactus Jack sneakers have proven to be massive hits as each release sells out within mere seconds. Travis seems to have a love for the Air Jordan 1 Low as this silhouette has received multiple Cactus Jack colorways. Now, it looks like another Travis x Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way, and this time, it's called "Black Phantom."

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO