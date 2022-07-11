ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green Spark" Unveiled: Photos

By Alexander Cole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Abloh's legacy in the fashion world is impossible to overstate. He is a legend of the design world who got to work with some of the biggest brands in the world prior to his tragic passing. Of course, Abloh's Off-White imprint did a lot of work with Nike,...

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collection Gets A Release Date

Virgil Abloh's work with Louis Vuitton opened the doors for all sorts of unique collaborations. Of course, Virgil was working with Nike at the time, so it would only make sense that he would want to drop a Louis Vuitton x Nike collection. Posthumously, that is exactly what LV and Nike are providing us as they have delivered the official images to their Nike Air Force 1 collection.
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Gets Murdered Out In “Black”

While a newer proposition from underneath the “Swoosh” banner, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus has quickly garnered attention from both casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the modified Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in an all-“Black” ensemble, a favorite among Nike Sportswear models prepped for the autumn and winter seasons. Mesh and reinforced fabric indulges in a different layout than Sean McDowell’s design from 1998. TPU overlays maintain their palm tree-reminiscent curves, connecting to an extended mudguard that sits right above a eco-friendly, Crater Foam midsole. Air Max bubbles opt for a stealthy look that compliments the upper, while trash-turned-traction Nike Grind material underfoot round out the “Triple Black” aesthetic.
Two A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Retros Rumored For November Release

As The Whitaker Group prepares for the launch of its Social Status Air Max Penny, the creative conglomerate has been linked to yet another sneaker rumor: an Air Jordan 12 collaboration by A Ma Maniére. Although many netizens speculated whether or not the James Whitner-led boutique would work on...
USA Colors Dawn On The Jordan Two Trey

July 4th has since come and gone, and yet Jordan Brand is not quite through celebrating the ol’ red, white, and blue, as they’re applying these very colors to this upcoming Jordan Two Trey. Though it may be patriotic in its choice of palette, the pair doesn’t necessarily...
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Coming This Year: First Look

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the game and it just so happens that he has one of the best ongoing lines with Jumpman right now. His Cactus Jack sneakers have proven to be massive hits as each release sells out within mere seconds. Travis seems to have a love for the Air Jordan 1 Low as this silhouette has received multiple Cactus Jack colorways. Now, it looks like another Travis x Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way, and this time, it's called "Black Phantom."
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Coming This Year: First Look

Atlanta sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére has been delivering a plethora of incredible Air Jordans as of late. Over the last couple of years, they have worked on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and yes, the Air Jordan 3. With that being said, it would only make sense that they would try their hand at coming through with an Air Jordan 4. It's yet another classic silhouette and it would work perfectly within their newfound series.
Sydney Sweeney Sheds Tears in Crewneck, Pink Shorts and Nike Air Max 90s After Emmy Nods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sydney Sweeney had a virtual shoulder to cry on during a Tuesday phone call with her mom as she sat in loungewear in her car. During a drive, where she heard the epic news of her Emmy Awards nominations, she wore a casualized Cassie Howard-like outfit in baby blue and pink colors.
