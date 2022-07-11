ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Two vying so far for Idaho GOP chairmanship

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL Idaho Press
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna has announced he’ll run for another term, and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who ran unsuccessfully for Idaho secretary of state in a three-way GOP primary in May, announced on Facebook Thursday...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho GOP convention committee approves rule to limit ‘crossover voting’

The delegates of the Idaho Republican Party attending the state convention will decide in the next two days whether to approve a rule disqualifying voters affiliated with other parties from registering as Republicans to vote in the party’s primary elections. The Idaho GOP closed its primary process starting in 2012 so that only registered Republicans […] The post Idaho GOP convention committee approves rule to limit ‘crossover voting’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

At Idaho GOP convention, lobbyist advocates for Christian control of public education

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho GOP convention began Thursday with a lobbyist arguing for more Christian control over childhood education. Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti made a case to a classroom full of Republicans — gathered Thursday for the Idaho Republican convention at the College of Southern Idaho — for a Christian approach to government on several social issues, and said he’d like to see public schools run by churches.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho to receive $35.8 million in PILT money

Idaho’s 44 counties will receive a combined $35.8 million under a program intended to offset the loss of property taxes on federally managed land within the state, the Interior Department said. President Joe Biden in March signed an appropriations bill that included full funding of $549.4 million for payments...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

Lt. Gov. McGeachin OKs big pay boost for Idaho GOP official

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition. McGeachin in an email Monday informed the Idaho Division of Financial Management that Machele Hamilton would go from part-time to full-time and jump from $20,000 to $77,000 annually. Her hourly pay is an increase from $20 an hour to about $37 an hour. Her title in the new...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

988 crisis hotline launches in Idaho Saturday

Starting Saturday, someone in a mental health crisis or needing help can either call or text 9-8-8. It's easier to remember and faster to dial than the current (208) 398-4357 Idaho hotline. "People can certainly look it up on their phone but that's just one extra step," said Lee Flinn,...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Fuller
wnax.com

Democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith Focused on South Dakota

Staying focused on state issues is the campaign theme of democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith….. Smith, current Minority Leader in the South Dakota House says he has a broad background……. Smith says he has always wanted to serve…. Smith appeared at the Yankton County Democratic Party picnic.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KOMO News

Washington state approved for third round of P-EBT funds for children

Another round of food assistance is coming to Washington state families. Federal COVID-19 relief funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently approved the Department of Social and Health Services for a third round of P-EBT. This includes benefits for children under 6 years old and for all school-aged children during summer 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Republican Party#Election State#Chairman#Gop#R Stanley#Bonneville County
ABC4

Thousands of Utah inmates transferred to new prison in SLC

UTAH (ABC4) – Thanks to coordination from multiple state agencies, thousands of inmates have now been transferred to a new Utah prison. From July 11 to July 15, 2,464 inmates were transferred from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
kidotalkradio.com

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Texas Sends a Warning to Idaho When it Comes to Wind Power

When it’s hot, wind power is suddenly useless. A fellow wrote to me this week and said he was driving past the wind turbines along the Interstate between Jerome and Boise. Nothing was moving. Meanwhile, In Texas, they’ve had the same experience. It’s hot and the wind isn’t blowing. Turbines in Texas also had a colossal failure due to cold weather a couple of winters ago.
TEXAS STATE
KTVB

Wildland fire map launching in Idaho

The Western Fire Chiefs Association is creating a wildfire map to give Idahoans access to critical information in real time. The map is the first of its kind.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy