Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden ranked as 4th best duo in the NBA

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers made the move for James Harden at the deadline to have him team with Joel Embiid and lead the team to success. While they weren’t able to get the job done in their first season together, the results on the floor were encouraging.

The Harden-Embiid duo had a net rating of 15.9, something the Sixers can continue to build on for the 2022-23 season. The fact they will have a full offseason and a full training camp together should go a long way in helping the duo grow on the floor.

A ranking of the top star duos in the NBA put together by Bleacher Report has Embiid and Harden ranked as the 4th best duo in the league:

Obviously, the 76ers’ superstars have more to prove in the playoffs than just about anyone else we’ll cover. But the idea that they can’t succeed at the highest level may be a little overblown. Not that those who’ve given up on Harden’s game or Embiid’s ability to stay upright for an entire postseason will care, but those two also completely dominated during their short time together during the regular season, running up an obscene plus-15.9 net rating that ranked second in the league among pairings that logged at least 600 minutes together.

The Sixers will have a great deal of hope for the stars in the 2022-23 season. Now that they have put what they believe are the right pieces around Harden and Embiid, the expectation is a deep run in the 2023 playoffs. They have fallen in the East semifinals in four of the past five seasons, so now is the time to finally get over that hump.

