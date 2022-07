The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. After visiting the dentist recently with one of my children, The hygienist told me that Lakewood children have a much higher rate of developing cavities than other children, possibly due to the fact that our water has no fluoride added to it. How can we go about getting fluoride added to our water so that our children’s teeth can stay healthy?

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO