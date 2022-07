West Bend, WI – The owner of Carl’s Choice Liquor, James “Jim” Heritsch, has died. Heritsch, of West Bend, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 75. Heritsch was the owner of Carl’s Choice Liquors which was located at 235 S. Main Street. Following the close of the family business in 2001, the building became the home of Staehler’s Beer Depot, Berre’s Liquors, Create it Ceramics, and, most recently, Schalla Jeweler which has since closed.

