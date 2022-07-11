ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller as Nova? It Could Work

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a little too easy to say that one actor or another can take on a role since they’ve been doing a great job over the years, and they’re on a serious upswing at the moment. But it’s just as easy to see that there is a chance that one actor...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

TVOvermind

Ms. Marvel: “No Normal” Recap

Did anyone else happen to think that the Ms. Marvel finale was a little too anti-climactic? It did deliver in a few ways, such as the idea that Kamala’s neighborhood is in full support of her and that she’s a positive force where nearly everyone else has done some damage and had to deal with the fallout. This finale was kind of refreshing since the city wasn’t totally destroyed, though the school might need a bit of a cleanup, and there weren’t a lot of people seriously hurt, even if Kamran was losing control by the end. The fact that Kamala was seeking to protect Kamran, as well as the other people that were attempting to harm him, was impressive since it showed her power set expanding, and it made the clear fact that the power within her is something that’s not to be messed with idly. But given all that did happen in the episode, and there was plenty as loose ends were tied up or at least left in a way that makes sense, the overall ending was kind of, well, predictable.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Best Interests”

A new family drama TV show is currently being filmed and set to premiere on BBC as early as next year. Titled Best Interests, the show is created by Jack Thorne, who previously worked on Shameless, Skins, Cast Offs, National Treasure, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “This is a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Andrew and Nicci’s daughter, Marnie, has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagrees. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?” The show promises to feature some of the most bankable performers in Britain. If you are interested to learn more about the actors set to appear in this upcoming TV show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC family drama Best Interests.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Disney+ in July 2022

Disney+ has kind of an interesting place in our modern streaming landscape. It is less a site of discovery, where forgotten gems and overlooked oddities as much as it is a Greatest Hits compilation for some of the best movies that Hollywood has ever produced (and certainly many of the very best of the last thirty years). Certainly, their near-immaculate reputation as a purveyor of family entertainment since the 1930s (and even earlier) is partially responsible for it, but so too is their propensity for buying up all of their relevant competition (Pixar, Marvel, Fox, etc…). So while I constantly struggle to find something less-than-ubiquitous to recommend for any given month, the simple fact of the matter is that they act as already canonized viewing staples without much opportunity for surprise if we’re playing honestly with one another. Although none of this month’s suggestions can rightly be called unconventional, like Disney itself, they really do represent the best of what modern, mainstream filmmaking has to offer.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is Chris Hemsworth Really Finished with Marvel?

Chris Hemsworth and Marvel in the same sentence just make sense. Marvel without Chris Hemsworth? Well, it makes less sense, but it’s what the world is wondering now that the latest installment of the Thor franchise has hit theaters – with vigor – and Thor: Love and Thunder is no longer a mystery. The question of whether Chris Hemsworth with reprise his role as Thor in another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is the question fans are asking. It’s somewhat of a natural progression for many of Marvel’s characters to naturally make their way out of the business after a few years. Think about it like this: There are 29 Marvel Movies with Thor in theaters, and they’ve been made over the course of 10 years. While 10 years might not seem like much time, it’s a lot of time for an aging action hero (and we are talking about both the actor and the character). With that in mind, is Chris Hemsworth finished with Marvel?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Andor”

Disney+ is taking advantage of renewed interest in the Star Wars franchise by dropping another TV series under the sci-fi franchise. Titled Andor, the show is a spin-off of Rogue One, which opened in theaters in 2016. Andor is created by Academy-Award-nominated writer and director Tony Gilroy, who is most popularly known for his work on the Bourne franchise as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A press release from Disney+ explained the plot of the upcoming TV show: “The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.” The show features an interesting mix of actors, some of whom are reprising old roles that appeared in previous installments in the Star Wars franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Disney+ TV series Andor.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Boys Season 4 is Going to be Epic

Did anyone else feel as though The Boys ended in a manner that was kind of heavy considering all the possibilities that it left open? Butcher now has an expiration date that’s about to draw closer with each episode, the gang is back together, Soldier Boy is back in the box, and Homelander is fully in control of Vought. At least it looks that way. Things are looking even bleaker than they did near the end of season 2, and they were looking pretty bad at that point. But with Butcher nearly done in, Homelander cleaning house, and any who could oppose him either shelved or in hiding, it’s very easy to think that any supe that’s going to be brought in at this point will need to be a world breaker if they’re going to be used to put Homelander on his heels. One has to think that a lot of the supes that were left in the world were eradicated at a Herogasm, and any who are left won’t want to mess around with Homelander unless they get desperate. It doesn’t help that the leader of the Seven, which is now more like the One and two Simps, has a following that won’t be turning on him any time soon.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Movies That Could Use a Remake: Lionheart

Face it, a lot of us grew up in the 80s and 90s or were old enough to start watching some of the movies that were, back then, considered to be great action flicks. Jean Claude Van Damme wasn’t exactly the king of the action flicks back in the day, but he was one of the bigger names that people paid attention to, and it’s fair to state that a lot of his movies were memorable for a good reason. Lionheart is a pretty simple movie, as it involves JCVD as Lyon, a member of the French Foreign Legion who receives a message that his brother has been burned alive after a drug deal went bad. In his attempt to get to America to see his brother’s wife and daughter, Lyon has to go on the run from the Legion to make his way to New York. It’s there that he meets Joshua, a former fighter who has turned to setting up street fights that are exceedingly brutal but also lucrative to the winner. When he sees Lyon’s skill and raw power he introduces the fighter to Cynthia, a wealthy individual that is known for setting up underground street fights.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Steve Zissis

Steve Zissis started his professional acting journy about 20 years ago. Although he has really hit his stride over the years, things haven’t always been easy for Steve. Like lots of other actors, he has had to deal with all of the inconsistencies that come with being in the entertainment industry. However, regardless of all of the challenges he’s had to face, Steve has always found ways to keep pushing forward and his hard work has definitely paid off. He hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2022, but fans can rest assured that more is coming from him. He will be in an upcoming TV series called The Idol. Unfortunately, though, there’s no word on when the show will be released. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Steve Zissis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Numbers?”

Numbers (also stylized as Numb3rs) is a popular television show that premiered in 2005. The show follows the personal and professional lives of a team of FBI agents who specialize in solving crimes using mathematical analysis. In each episode, the team tackles a new case, using their skills in math and statistics to identify patterns and uncover clues. While the cases are often complex and challenging, the team always manages to find a way to crack the case. Thanks to its interesting premise and talented cast, Numbers became one of the most popular shows on television. However, in 2010, Numbers was canceled after six seasons. There are a number of possible explanations for this decision. One reason may have been declining ratings. Although the show had a dedicated fanbase, its viewership was steadily declining throughout its run. Another possibility is that the show was simply too expensive to produce. By the end of its run, Numbers was one of the most costly shows on television. Finally, it is also possible that the show’s creators simply wanted to end it on a high note. After six seasons, they may have felt that they had told the story they wanted to tell and that it was time to move on to new projects. Whatever the reasons for its cancellation, Numbers remains an ambitious and stylish show that is fondly remembered by many fans. Despite the failure of the show to remain on the airwaves, the show’s cast members had been able to pursue fruitful careers even after the show’s demise. If you want to learn more about what the cast of Numbers had been up to since the show’s cancellation, look no further. Here’s an update on what the cast members of Numbers had been since the show went off the air.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Can Woody Get His Own Movie Too?

There is no Toy Story without Sheriff Woody and Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. This iconic dynamic duo is the yin and yang of animated Pixar movies. As everyone should know by now, our man Buzz has finally received his own animated movie. This shouldn’t feel like anything new if you ’90s kids grew up with watching his old animated show or the animated Buzz Lightyear of Star Command movie from 2001. But Lightyear is basically an origins story of a younger Buzz Lightyear during his early days of Star Command. Out of all the Toy Story characters, Buzz would be the one to earn his own spin-off movie. I mean, he’s the most logical choice. If you loved seeing toy Buzz pretending to be a Space Ranger, then just imagine the fun you’ll have watching the real thing.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Responder”

The hit BBC One police drama series The Responder premiered on January 24 to critical acclaim. The show, which features an ensemble of A-listers, wowed audiences and earned a thumbs-up from even the harshest of critics. The success of the show might be explained by the fact that it was written by Tony Schumacher, who was a former Merseyside Police officer. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to DM Talkies: “The Responder,” follows a corrupt police officer, Chris Carson, who is on the brink of madness yet tries to save the truth inside him by performing one good deed. However, his act of saving one’s life soaks him into a web of affairs that deals with stolen drugs, drug mobsters, and a drug peddler trying to change her life.” While the story is compelling, it’s the performance of its cast members that stole the show. If you want to learn more about the actors that appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the hit BBC One police drama The Responder.
TV SERIES

