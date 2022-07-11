ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ Animated Series Greenlit at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1DCd_0gbhrAUa00
HBO Max/Cartoon Network

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced a 2D animated adaptation of “Iyanu: Child of Wonder,” a Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios graphic novel series heavily influenced by the Yoruba people of Nigeria. The project will be financed and overseen by Black-owned animation studio Lion Forge Animation.

“Iyanu: Child of Wonder” is a superhero tale set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, which draws from Nigerian culture, music and mythology. The series follows Iyanu, a teenage orphan who spends her days studying Yoruba history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders. With newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers as they embark on a remarkable journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. Throughout her adventure, she’ll uncover the truth about her past, her parents, and her ultimate destiny to save the world.

The series is created by Roye Okupe, who will also write and direct multiple episodes. Lion Forge head of production Saxton Moore serves as supervising director. The writers room is led by Brandon Easton. Executive producers include Okupe, Doug Schwalbe, Carl Reed, Lion Forge’s David Steward II and Matt Heath, Impact X Capital’s Erica Dupuis and Forefront Media Group’s Ryan Haidarian.

The greenlight of “Iyanu: Child of Wonder” is notable as it continues signaling the emergence of Africa as a player in global streaming. Much of this growth begins in the kids and family space — for example, Lupita Nyong’o became an equity partner in Nairobi, Kenya-based production company Kukua in 2021 and stars in its YouTube Originals animated series “Super Sema.” African titles made for older audiences are also beginning to cross over, such as Netflix’s South African drama “Blood & Water,” which debuted in 2020 and made Netflix’s Top 10 list in the U.S. Netflix also recently released “Blood Sisters,” the streamer’s first original series from Nigeria.

“‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ has it all – vast world-building, authentic characters, a strong, African female hero at the center, and a first-class team of stellar creators and producers,” said ​​Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros. “While created for kids, the series will resonate with anyone looking for an adventure filled with surprise, magic, lore and legend. We feel so lucky to be the home of ‘Iyanu’ and partnering with this team.”

“The authenticity of the ‘Iyanu’ story means everything to us and aligns perfectly with our mission to create and deliver inclusive content to global audiences,” said Steward, founder of Lion Forge. “A powerful means of accomplishing and sustaining this is through franchise building, and the depth and layers of the Iyanu world allow us to explore and create a beautiful universe on-screen alongside tremendous partners.”

“When I set out to create ‘Iyanu’ for a global audience, I wanted to develop a world that combined everything I love about the fantasy genre with the majesty and awe that is ancient West Africa,” said Roye Okupe. “On top of that, working with Godwin Akpan, who illustrated the books, as our art director and collaborating with a thoughtful studio like Lion Forge Animation that prioritizes authenticity and diversity, is beyond belief.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Teaser Shows Galadriel’s Terrifying Vision, Man Wreathed in Fire, Adorable Harfoots

Click here to read the full article. Middle-earth is coming to Amazon Prime Video, and while all seems at peace, a gathering storm threatens to lay it all to waste. That’s the general vibe for the latest teaser trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which the streamer released on Thursday, giving viewers a more detailed look at Prime Video’s highly anticipated series set within J. R. R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy world. The two-and-a-half-minute preview focuses primarily on the two characters who also appear in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy from the 2000s: Galadriel...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Cartoon Network#David Stewart#Animated Series#Yoruba#Lion Forge Animation#Nigerian#Lion Forge#Forefront Media Group
Variety

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Slams TV Series That Aim to Be 10-Hour Movies: ‘F— You! No You’re Not!’

How many times have you heard a TV showrunner or actor describe his or her series as a six-to-10-hour movie? That’s how Anthony Mackie billed “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (it feels like a “six or eight-hour movie,” he said), while Ewan McGregor described “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as “one big movie” that “just happens to be split up into these episodes.” Well, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke says enough is enough. Speaking to Vulture, Kripke expressed frustration over streaming series being designed as elongated movies and not episodic television.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
NFL
Variety

Tom Brady’s Game Plan: The Legend on Why He Won’t Set a Retirement Date, Making Movies and His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal

Click here to read the full article. In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie. In “80 for Brady,” the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his...
NFL
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ Sets September Premiere on Apple TV+

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries “Gutsy” will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9. The streamer announced the premiere date Thursday morning. “Gutsy” is an eight-part documentary series that follows the former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States and her daughter as they speak with prominent women who have impacted the culture and their communities over the years. Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Booms at U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with a mighty £12.2 million ($14.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Last week’s topper, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” placed...
MOVIES
Variety

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Face Off in First Trailer for FX Serial Killer Series ‘The Patient’

Domhnall Gleeson channels Hannibal Lecter in the first trailer for “The Patient,” the upcoming FX limited series co-starring Steve Carell. Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, who previously worked together on the acclaimed FX drama “The Americans,” “The Patient” focuses on the relationship between Alexander Strauss (Carell), a well-regarded psychotherapist, and his new patient Sam Fortner (Gleeson). When Sam takes Strauss hostage, he reveals himself to be a serial killer, and asks the doctor to cure him of his murderous tendencies. As Strauss reluctantly begins treatment, the experience unearths demons and traumas of his own, blurring the line between the patient and therapist. The trailer begins with a normal therapy session between the two before fast-forwarding to the hostage situation, with Strauss trapped via chain in Sam’s house.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Funny Girl’ Producers Weren’t Blindsided by Beanie Feldstein’s Early Exit

“Funny Girl” producers are attesting they knew about Beanie Feldstein’s earlier-than-expected exit from the Broadway musical. Amid the whirlwind drama over the actor’s abrupt departure — and Lea Michele’s replacement as Fanny Brice — rumors began to circulate that Feldstein caught the show’s production team by surprise when she announced on social media that her final curtain call would be on July 31. She was initially slated to stay until Sept. 25, but she changed those plans after producers “decided to take the show in a different direction.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Alone’ Spinoffs to Premiere on History Channel in August

“Alone,” the History Channel survival series, is expanding with two spinoff series set to premiere next month. Titled “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen,” the spinoffs will follow in the original show’s premise of dropping challengers into the wilderness as they attempt to survive on their own the longest, with new twists to the formula as well as return appearances from past contestants.
TV SERIES
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Here Are the States That Incentivize Filming and Also Outlaw Abortion

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision overturning abortion rights that were established under Roe v. Wade in 1973, Hollywood creatives and bean counters have a new calculus to consider when determining where to shoot movies and TV shows: Do they accept tax incentives to film in states where abortion is banned or severely restricted, potentially endangering the reproductive rights of women working on those productions?
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix, Microsoft to Team Up for Streaming Ad Sales

On the screen, Netflix streams video favorites like “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things.” To surround those programs with commercials, however, the company will require outside assistance. Netflix said Wednesday that it had selected Microsoft as a partner to help it create a lower-priced subscription tier that would...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy