ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Elon Musk mocks efforts to ‘force’ him to buy Twitter

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieQ5w_0gbhr3Ok00

( The Hill ) — Elon Musk on Monday tweeted a meme mocking Twitter as it prepares to sue Musk for attempting to back out of a deal to buy the social media giant.

The meme shared by Musk includes four sequential images of the Tesla founder in increasingly hysterical laughter, each of which is accompanied by a caption that criticizes the social media platform for Musk’s complaints it did not provide accurate and comprehensive information on “fake or spam” accounts.

Evacuation order in Medford lifted, OneOk providing more assistance to those affected

“They said I couldn’t buy Twitter, then they wouldn’t disclose bot info, now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court, now they have to disclose bot info in court,” the four captions read.

Twitter declined to comment on Musk’s tweet.

Musk’s deal to buy the social media platform was thrown into turmoil when he demanded more information on the prevalence of fake accounts on Twitter, arguing the details were fundamental to the business and needed to complete the agreement.

Musk said the company refused to provide sufficient information, and cited that, in part, as why he was backing out of the deal.

Billy Hayes, whose story inspired ‘Midnight Express,’ has advice for Brittney Griner

Twitter’s board has vowed to take Musk to court for backing out of the agreement.

The Tesla CEO had said he was seeking to buy the company in the name of protecting free speech, previewing that he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump and add features like an edit button.

Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder in the spring, revealing in an April 4 regulatory filing that he had acquired a roughly 9 percent stake in the company, before making an offer to buy the company later that month at $54.20 a share.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Beyoncé adds entire music catalog to TikTok

(The Hill) – Beyoncé has joined TikTok. The pop star posted her first video on the platform on Thursday, and Variety reported her entire music catalog is now available for users to utilize as audio, known as “sounds,” in their own posts. Beyoncé’s first video on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KFOR

Thousands of household goods to be given away during event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church is once again organizing an event to help members of the community. Ebenezer Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision to host a Household Goods Giveaway on Friday, July 15 in southwest Oklahoma City. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, volunteers will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Medford, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
KFOR

21 people convicted in Oklahoma prison-based drug investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 21 people have been convicted following a three-year investigation into an Oklahoma prison-based drug trafficking network. “Drug trafficking, on our streets and in our prisons, impacts the safety and security of all of our lives,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas/Oklahoma. “These convictions and prison terms should send a strong message to others that drug trafficking and its related violent crimes are not welcome here. DEA and our partners will continue to identify, disrupt, and destroy, these criminal organizations that choose to distribute drugs.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR

Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Ottawa County on Thursday. The crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. Thursday on County Road South 520, a half-mile north of County Road East 240, and about two miles south of Afton, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee on leave after arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy