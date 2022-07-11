ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

SLIDESHOW: 2022 Southeast Arkansas’ Best Of Listeners’ & Readers’ Survey Winners

By Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Daily Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Arkansas’ Best Of’ Listeners’ & Readers’ Survey 2022 winners were invited to a drop-in reception on Thursday, June 30 at PCCUA-Stuttgart’s main lobby to accept their...

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought forcing Arkansas farmers to make hard choices between crops

LITTLE ROCK — As fiercely hot, dry weather continues, Arkansas farmers are having to make hard choices between their crops. “Water’s getting tight,” said Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Corn is at reproductive stage, farmers are trying to get rice flooded and irrigation to cotton and soybeans, we’re spreading it pretty thin already. It’s just a struggle on where we need to pump.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Ivey in new role at AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Stuttgart branch

Alexx Ivey of Carlisle has taken on a new role as an Ag Lending Officer at the AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Stuttgart branch office. Ivey joined the AgHeritage Stuttgart branch team as a Customer Specialist in December 2020. “Alexx has been a valuable member of our team for over a...
STUTTGART, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations through Tuesday, July 12, 2022

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 12, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Joy Joy Activewear, LLC, Kelvin Jackson, 963 Columbia Road 59, McNeil filed 7/6/22. Union. Myx3D Chic Vibez LLC, Brandy Tachara Ard, 603 North Parkway Drive, El Dorado filed 7/4/22.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swarkansasnews.com

CADC Summer Utility Assistance for electric bills starts July 25

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced the 2022 Summer Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Monday, July 25, and continue as long as funds are available. This program will assist with electric utility bills only. Crisis assistance will be available. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Remember the 3 R’s when boating on a river

LITTLE ROCK – The heat of summer often leads anglers to large rivers and the promise of large catfish and an extended period of fish activity thanks to the current keeping surface water moving and slightly cooler than in backwaters and reservoirs. But traveling on a river like the Arkansas can be a daunting task for people who don’t know what all those buoys and channel markers mean. How do you know which side of the buoys to stay on when traveling up or down a river?
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

New coalition launches to help close Arkansas’ digital divide

Bentonville nonprofit Heartland Forward has organized a coalition of more than a dozen Arkansas organizations whose goal is to help expand internet access in the state. According to a Thursday (July 14) news release, the Arkansas Connectivity Coalition includes the Arkansas Black Mayors Association, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., Arkansas Farm Bureau, Arkansas Impact Philanthropy, Communities Unlimited, Diamond State Networks, Forward Arkansas, Holman Strategies, Runway Group, University of Arkansas-Department of Communication, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Research and Extension, Winrock International and Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Demand for Dirt in Development

Dirt is staple of long road trips on the side of vehicles, the grime collecting on shoes and is used under projects such as driveways and buildings in Northwest Arkansas. Residents voicing environmental and safety due to some quarries is a reccuring conversation in public meetings. This material is common in the region and dump trucks carry tons of dirt daily to meet the area's demand.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas residents can soon apply for summer utility bill help

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on July 25. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for summer utilities. Eligibility is determined by household size and...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

How Arkansas extreme heat is affecting lawn care

ARKANSAS, USA — All plants are taking a hit with this extreme heat. With no real chance of rain in the forecast and next week being even hotter, you may wonder if there is a way to save your lawn, plants and trees. Experts say this drought is very...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Medical marijuana sees high profits in Arkansas

Bluntly, the figure accounts for almost 3,300 pounds of marijuana across Arkansas’ 38 dispensaries. The state’s two biggest sellers were Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood and The Releaf Center in Bentonville, with 388 pounds and 313 pounds respectively. Medical marijuana in Arkansas rolled to $32.12 million in tax...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2022 Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas

ARKANSAS — Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop and save. During tax-free...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Biggest supermoon of the year visible in Arkansas tonight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eyes to the sky! The third supermoon of 2022 is here and will be visible tonight. This months full moon is the Buck. It gets its name because the antlers of male bucks are in full growth mode during July. Tonight’s full moon will also...
swark.today

Rutledge Calls Dishwasher and Laundry Machine Regulations a Worthless Wash

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, along with 11 other attorneys general, filed a brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit seeking to protect consumers from the United States Department of Energy (DOE). The case revolves around DOE’s unlawful 2022 regulation called “Energy Conservation Program: Product Classes for Residential Dishwashers, Residential Clothes Washers, and Consumer Clothes Dryers.” The coalition of attorneys general are asking the court to strike down DOE’s 2022 rule that rolls back a Trump administration rule from 2020 that more appropriately governs newer washing machines with shorter wash times and dishwashers with 60-minute or less cycles.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

KTHV: COVID spreading in Arkansas at rapid pace

In the last two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has increased by 54 percent. Medical experts say it is due to the subvariant of omicron that is now in the state and growing. Despite the increase in the number of cases, the Arkansas Department of Health’s Dr....
ARKANSAS STATE

