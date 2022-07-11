SLIDESHOW: 2022 Southeast Arkansas’ Best Of Listeners’ & Readers’ Survey Winners

LITTLE ROCK – The heat of summer often leads anglers to large rivers and the promise of large catfish and an extended period of fish activity thanks to the current keeping surface water moving and slightly cooler than in backwaters and reservoirs. But traveling on a river like the Arkansas can be a daunting task for people who don’t know what all those buoys and channel markers mean. How do you know which side of the buoys to stay on when traveling up or down a river?

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO