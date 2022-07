For years on Treehugger, we have been running a series of posts with the prefix "Nice Shades," extolling the virtues of keeping the heat out before it got in. In many temperate Mediterranean climates, like in Milan, they don't have air conditioning. Instead, occupants open the shutters and windows at night and flush the fresh cool air through the apartment and close them in the daytime. The thick masonry walls add a frisson of thermal mass to help even it all out. Architect Michael Eliason recently described the virtues of external active solar protection (operating shades), explaining how they eliminate solar gains and keep places cooler in summer and shoulder seasons.

