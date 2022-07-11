ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 homicides, 4 non-fatal shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Police Department reported seven homicides and four non-fatal shootings over the weekend.

The violence capped at the El Rey grocery store on Milwaukee's south side. Police say a gunman opened fire on a security guard, killing him. A second security guard opened fire, killing the gunman. A bystander was injured in the shootout.

These are the details that MPD has released:

3rd and Orchard

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) arrested three people in connection to a 9-month-old baby's death.

MPD said they investigated a possible child abuse case that happened on Wednesday near 3rd and Orchard.

The 9-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The baby died on Friday around 7:20 p.m.

A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested.

65th and Carmen

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near 65th and Carmen Friday evening.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 9 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

44th and Meinecke; 107th and Brown Deer; Teutonia and Keefe

Around 9:25 p.m. Friday, a 66-year-old woman was shot and killed near the 2400 block of 44th Street. The Milwaukee Police Department is still investigating this shooting and is still looking for any suspects in the case.

Another life was taken around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near 107th Street and Brown Deer Road when a 30-year-old man was killed due to a shooting. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating the death and will perform the autopsy on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was shot near the 3500 block of Teutonia Ave. this morning around 12:41 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive through his injuries. This investigation is also ongoing and Milwaukee Police are still looking for unknown suspects.

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside El Rey

Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in the El Rey parking lot on Cesar E. Chavez Drive in Milwaukee.

There was a Milwaukee Police Department call at around 10:20 a.m. for a shooting at El Rey. During an altercation, the suspect fired shots at one of the two victims.

An armed security guard fatally shot the suspect, an unidentified adult male, but did sustain fatal injuries himself. The 59-year-old security guard was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as Anthony "Tony" James Nolden.

40th and Meinecke

The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 40th and Meinecke. Police said a 36-year-old woman died from her injuries on the scene.

Now, officials are seeking unknown suspects and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Farmgrl58
4d ago

Nothing new. And the preachers in the inner city are going to fix everything? And the bracelets condemning violence will fix this. It is very evident our new, useless Mayor Johnson and MPD Chief Norman cannot handle this...

TMJ4 News

