Jan. 6 Committee Schedule: Time, How to Watch Tuesday's Hearing

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Tuesday's hearing will feature testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who agreed to appear before the panel just last...

Evelyn Doring
4d ago

The many hours of full testimony will be forever in the American History.If you've ever watched C-span live you know that it's like watching paint dry.The hearing having professional production just moves things along so we aren't watching 20 hrs of paper shuffling. The hours and hours of taped and transcribed witnesses will be available as public info, may take until all the court cases are done but kids in 50 yrs will be able to see the day grandpa beat cops with AMERICAN flag on a pole or shouted to hang the vice president

Red Hot Cinnamon
4d ago

🇺🇸Where it began, I can't begin to knowing....But then I know it's growing strongWas in the spring.....And spring became the summer.....Who'd have believed you'd come along.... Truth, touching Truth....Reaching out, touching me, touching you...Sweet Cassidy...!Good times never seemed so goodI've been inclined.....To believe they never wouldBut now AMERICA BELIEVES CASSIDY HUTCHINSON 🇺🇸

Patricia Sawyer
4d ago

I wish some people would stop turning a blind eye and watch them.They will be the first to call them not real .Sad.

TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
International Business Times

January 6 Panel To Hold Prime Time Hearing Next Thursday -source

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
OHIO STATE
