ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, FL

Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Dodge Cops On Lawnmower

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bZ3w_0gbhnTad00
Photo : Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

A lawnmower-riding Florida man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, according to local officials.

Dusty Mobley, 40, reportedly drove a John Deere lawnmower in an attempt to outrun deputies Saturday morning (July 9), according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies tased Mobley after he tried to make a getaway from a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Holt, Florida. The suspect had a revolver, handcuff key, and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his possession, officials added.

Authorities have been searching for Mobley for over a year after he was accused of stealing a $40,000 boat from a business. When deputies tried serving the 40-year-old warrants last January, Mobley managed to escape by jumping into a swamp, according to the sheriff's office:

"Mobley had gotten away from OCSO deputies off Sparrow Road in Holt back on January 3rd by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River after they tried to talk to him in reference to a $40,000 stolen boat. Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene, but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail."

He's now facing numerous charges, including grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, and more.

Deputies say Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

BOLO issued for Pensacola man, meth found next to child in truck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with child abuse after a container of meth was found next to a child in his pickup truck. Ronald Harvey Jr. was arrested after deputies received a BOLO for a blue Dodge pickup. Deputies stopped Harvey, who had several active warrants. Deputies arrested Harvey and while searching the truck, they found methamphetamine and two cotton swabs soaked in liquid. Cotton swabs may be used to filter the drug before injecting it.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Young Florida couple killed in murder-suicide

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holt, FL
City
Crestview, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Holt, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested for burglary July 5

An Atmore man was arrested and charged with burglary on July 5, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Eddie T. Woods, 41, of Atmore, was charged with burglary III, and additional narcotics charges are pending further testing. McMann said...
ATMORE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
WEAR

Report: Man rapes woman twice, including once on beach, in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. -- An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
PERDIDO, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing, non-verbal Pensacola woman found safe

UPDATE - 2:15 p.m. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say the missing, non-verbal 28-year-old woman has been found safe. Moments before announcing the update, police said traffic was blocked on Three Mile bridge from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze as officers tried to make contact with a missing person who was in the pedestrian lane.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman overdoses on Fentanyl in Escambia Co. jail, cellmate charged with homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with homicide after another inmate overdosed inside the county jail. Pamela Schwarz was charged after deputies believed she smuggled Fentanyl into the Escambia County jail. ECSO said Schwarz shared a bag containing Fentanyl and Parafluorofentanyl, two dangerous opioids, with other inmates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers
wtvy.com

Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva. Geneva police, fire, and rescue found his vehicle near Highway 27 North and Highway 52, between Choctawhatchee River and Double Bridges Creek. First responders pinged the driver’s phone to determine his location.
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Fort Rucker dispatcher severely injured in car crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the Tuesday morning crash that trapped a Fort Rucker employee for around 10 hours. The employee involved in the crash was a military police dispatcher. The dispatcher is also from Enterprise, according to Geneva police. Police learned of the...
FORT RUCKER, AL
WKRG News 5

CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug charges

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business owner and his business partner in Baldwin County were arrested after deputies conducted search warrants at the owner’s home and CBD business, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests were the result of a year-long investigation by the Baldwin County Drug Task Force.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Gas station clerk set on fire released from hospital

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In March, investigators say a gas station clerk was intentionally set on fire in Escambia County, Florida. Joie Hellmich's sister, Brandy Springsteen, says the attack burned over 30% of Hellmich's body. Springsteen says after 95 days in the hospital, Hellmich has been released but still faces a long road ahead of her.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman was arrested on Thursday for alleged child neglect. Around 4:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Police received information about a 17-month-old child having medical treatment after consuming narcotics. Detectives began an investigation to find how the child came in contact...
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy