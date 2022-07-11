ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police shut down hoax Indian cricket league used to dupe Russian gamblers

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUiYH_0gbhnP3j00
Police said players took turns wearing the jerseys of the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)

An elaborate hoax cricket league, streamed to YouTube and bet on by unsuspecting punters in Russia, has been shut down by Indian police.

A group of men in the state of Gujarat, in western India, are alleged to have hired a field in which they set up cameras and asked local farm labourers and unemployed young people to don team uniforms and play cricket.

Paying the would-be competitors 400 rupees (£4.20) per match, the scammers used computer-generated graphics to display scores on a live streaming screen, downloaded crowd-noise sound effects from the internet and found someone skilled at imitating one of IPL’s real commentators, police said.

Four men have now been arrested over the set-up, which was contrived along the lines of the popular Indian Premier League, albeit using fake team names, misleading camera angles, and starting three weeks after the real tournament concluded in May.

But the racket, which organisers dubbed the “Indian Premier Cricket League”, is reported to have reached the quarter-final stage before it was busted by police.

“They had umpires with walkie-talkie sets to officiate as they have in IPL and international cricket matches,” Achal Tyagi, the top police official in Mehsana district told Reuters on Monday.

“The setup was good enough to trick unsuspecting people into believing it was a genuine cricket league.”

The supposed matches were then streamed on YouTube to unsuspecting betting operations in Russia, who bet on match outcomes, Mr Tyagi said.

Not only did the walkie-talkies help to build the illusion of a professional league, they also facilitated the manipulation of the matches’ outcome.

In fact, the umpires were telling players whether to hit a six, four or get out, depending on the instructions they received from organisers using the walkie-talkies.

They in turn were receiving instructions from a “Russia-based mastermind” on the Telegram app, where unsuspecting punters placed their bets, police said.

Betting on cricket is illegal in India, and the four arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, local officials said.

The accused had received a first instalment of more than 300,000 rupees (£3,170) from bettors in Russia, police inspector Bhavesh Rathod was reported as saying by Agence France-Presse.

IPL, the world’s richest T20 league, was embroiled in an illegal betting scandal in 2013 which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.

The 10-team league’s popularity could be gauged from the sale of its media rights for the next five years, which fetched the organising Indian cricket board £5.2bn last month.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
The Independent

India reacts as business mogul Lalit Modi says he’s dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen

Fan reactions are pouring in after Indian business mogul Lalit Modi announced he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. On Thursday (14 July), Modi posted a picture of himself, his late wife Minal Modi and Sen on Instagram, announcing he was “over the moon” following his return to London after a family tour, including his “better looking partner Sushmita Sen”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What time is Australia vs England today?

England head coach Eddie Jones has called on his side to “light up rugby” as they head to the Sydney Cricket Ground for a series decider against Australia.The three-test series is perfectly poised after England hit back in Brisbane last weekend, with the Wallabies claiming the opener in Perth.LIVE! Follow all the action from the Australia vs England series decider in Sydney with our blogThe Sydney Cricket Ground has seen plenty of memorable clashes between England and Australia over the years - but just a second in rugby and another bruising clash is expected.“It is great for rugby that we...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy