ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train drivers at eight rail companies vote overwhelmingly to strike over pay

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPE5L_0gbhnJ0b00

Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay, increasing the threat of huge disruption to rail services this summer.

Members of the drivers union Aslef at eight train companies backed campaigns of industrial action.

Aslef members at Chiltern , LNER , Northern, TransPennine Express , Arriva Rail London, Great Western, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains voted by around 9-1 in favour of strikes on turnouts of more than 80%.

Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Strikes are always the last resort. We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies driven by the Government.

“Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019.

“With inflation running at north of 10% that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years.

“We want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure you’re not worse off for three years in a row.

“Especially as the train companies are doing very nicely, thank you, out of Britain’s railways, with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hull Trains drivers in 24-hour strike over pay and conditions

Train drivers have launched a 24-hour strike in the worsening rail disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Aslef union on Hull Trains walked out on Saturday, disrupting services across the region.Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Hull Trains, said: ‘We don’t take strike action lightly but this union is determined to defend the living standards of our members.Industrial Action will take place on Saturday 16, Sunday 17, Saturday 23 & Sunday 24 July.Hull Trains will run a reduced timetable on these dates, see timetables below. More details on our website https://t.co/syxXiYFeLH pic.twitter.com/4wL7pSMIDU— Hull Trains (@Hull_Trains) July 14, 2022“Drivers...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government to hold emergency Cobra meeting over extreme heatwave

Ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk.Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave, a Government spokesman said.It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and the Met Office...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Heatwave and Covid surge ‘a nightmare’ for health workers

An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.She told the PA news agency: “We’ve got people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.“We’ve got ambulances queuing to get in, we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.“There’s all these things happening that...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiltern#Transpennine Express#Arriva Rail London#Great Western#West Midlands Trains
The Independent

More voters deserting Tories due to energy bills than Boris Johnson, poll finds

More voters are deserting the Conservative party because of inaction on cost of living and rising bills than animosity to Boris Johnson, a new poll has found.The findings, seen by The Independent, come after Tory MPs forced the prime minister out of office, believing he had become an electoral liability.But a survey by ComRes of wavering Tories suggests that it is rising energy bills more than Mr Johnson himself who is most to blame – though he is also a significant drag on support.The findings will make difficult reading for Tory MPs who hope that a change of leader will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Londoners urged not to travel on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat

Expected extreme temperatures have prompted Londoners to be urged against travelling on Monday and Tuesday.The current heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday, with an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019.Transport for London (TfL) is advising passengers to only travel for “essential journeys”.The firm’s chief operating officer Andy Lord said: “Due to the exceptionally hot weather that is expected next week, customers should only use London’s transport network for essential journeys.“If customers do need to travel, they should check before they travel as we are expecting there to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Brexit means fall in crops and fewer British products in supermarkets, farmers tell MPs

Brexit has led to a decline in crops and fewer home-grown products on the shelves of Britain’s supermarkets, farming chiefs have warned.Farmers in Kent told a visiting group of MPs that it has become easier to import some fruits than harvest them because of strict limits on the number of seasonal workers from the EU.Winterwood Farms, an agricultural giant based in the county, said its UK farms had been forced to leave 8 per cent of their fruit crop unharvested and would be planting less in future.Stephen Taylor, managing director of Winterwood in Maidstone, said the government’s advice to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt under fire for support of homeopathy

Tory leadership race favourite Penny Mordaunt is under fire for her support of homeopathy from critics of the use of alternative medicine. The former defence secretary has frequently advocated the practice – the use of natural substances to help the body heal itself – according to an analysis of her parliamentary record and past comments.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Nurses say reported 5% pay rise from Boris Johnson ‘not remotely acceptable’

Boris Johnson’s planned 5% pay rise for millions of public sector workers is insufficient and will not be found “remotely acceptable” by nurses, according to a union.A Cabinet minister has told the Financial Times the Government will agree to pay rises averaging about 5% for the 2.5 million staff in the sector, who include nurses, teachers, police, civil servants and members of the armed forces.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has previously set out the case for a pay rise of 5% above the level of retail price index inflation, which is currently over 11%.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Summer 2022: ‘We felt stranded, no food, phones running out of charge, nowhere to go’

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“We can guarantee that we’ve done everything within our control to ensure that there’s resilience built within the system,” said Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet Holidays, this week.Mr Wilson runs the package holiday division of Britain’s biggest budget airline, and is not directly responsible for how it runs. But talking to the BBC’s transport correspondent, Katy Austin, on Wednesday he was...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy