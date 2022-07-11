ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In pictures: Temperatures soar as UK basks in heatwave

 4 days ago

The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend as parts of the UK prepare to sizzle in 30C heat.

Highs of 33C are expected, with central, southern and eastern England all seeing the mercury rise into the high 20s.

The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month.

For people not at work in South Wales , a day at the beach beckoned.

And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside.

But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat…

Government to hold emergency Cobra meeting over extreme heatwave

Ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk.Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave, a Government spokesman said.It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and the Met Office...
ENVIRONMENT
Heatwave and Covid surge ‘a nightmare’ for health workers

An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.She told the PA news agency: “We’ve got people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.“We’ve got ambulances queuing to get in, we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.“There’s all these things happening that...
ENVIRONMENT
Londoners urged not to travel on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat

Expected extreme temperatures have prompted Londoners to be urged against travelling on Monday and Tuesday.The current heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday, with an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019.Transport for London (TfL) is advising passengers to only travel for “essential journeys”.The firm’s chief operating officer Andy Lord said: “Due to the exceptionally hot weather that is expected next week, customers should only use London’s transport network for essential journeys.“If customers do need to travel, they should check before they travel as we are expecting there to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wales#Heatwave#Heathrow#Uk#England#Londoners
How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. There...
EUGENE, OR
Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse ranked as one of London’s worst restaurants

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in London has been ranked as one of the worst restaurants in the capital on TripAdvisor.The eatery dominated social media feeds in the weeks after it opened its doors in September 2021, and quickly earned a reputation for its eye-watering prices.Less than a year later, the establishment currently ranks as the 17,426th best restaurant out of 17,495 in London – just 69 places above the worst-rated place to eat. Overall, the restaurant is rated two stars out of the potential five and has 132 reviews.Of these, 30 rate the restaurant as “excellent”, while 76 give...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weather
Environment
Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
Ireland make history with stunning series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand

Ireland battled to a landmark series win in New Zealand after holding off a second-half fightback to secure a stunning 32-22 success from an epic encounter in Wellington.Andy Farrell’s men led by 19 points at the break courtesy of a spellbinding first-half display which brought tries for Josh Van Der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw.But the All Blacks moved to within three points in a breathless second period thanks to scores from Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Will Jordan, before Rob Herring crossed to help the tourists home on a historic evening.Members of Ireland’s triumphant squad were pictured in...
WORLD
Brexit means fall in crops and fewer British products in supermarkets, farmers tell MPs

Brexit has led to a decline in crops and fewer home-grown products on the shelves of Britain’s supermarkets, farming chiefs have warned.Farmers in Kent told a visiting group of MPs that it has become easier to import some fruits than harvest them because of strict limits on the number of seasonal workers from the EU.Winterwood Farms, an agricultural giant based in the county, said its UK farms had been forced to leave 8 per cent of their fruit crop unharvested and would be planting less in future.Stephen Taylor, managing director of Winterwood in Maidstone, said the government’s advice to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
What time is Australia vs England today?

England head coach Eddie Jones has called on his side to “light up rugby” as they head to the Sydney Cricket Ground for a series decider against Australia.The three-test series is perfectly poised after England hit back in Brisbane last weekend, with the Wallabies claiming the opener in Perth.LIVE! Follow all the action from the Australia vs England series decider in Sydney with our blogThe Sydney Cricket Ground has seen plenty of memorable clashes between England and Australia over the years - but just a second in rugby and another bruising clash is expected.“It is great for rugby that we...
RUGBY
Bordeaux blazes rage, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal

Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days. Among the worst fires have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting plane died Friday when his plane crashed while on an operation in the northeast. It was the first fatality in fires in Portugal so far this year, which have injured more than 160 people and forced hundreds to be evacuated from towns this week.Fire season has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
What time is New Zealand vs Ireland today?

Ireland have the opportunity to claim a stunning series victory over New Zealand when they face the All Blacks in the third-Test decider in Wellington.After being thrashed in the Eden Park opener, Ireland recovered brilliantly in Dunedin to deliver a historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.LIVE! Follow all the action from the series decider with our live blogWith momentum on their side, Ireland are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back matches against the All Blacks in New Zealand since 1998 and deliver a huge statement ahead of next year’s World Cup.But New...
RUGBY
Argentina vs Scotland live stream: How to watch summer tour online and on TV today

Scotland do battle with Argentina in the series decider at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST).Gregor Townsend’s side looked set for a disappointing tour when they fell to a 26-18 defeat in the first Test in South America but responded in style to thump Los Pumas 29-6 last week to set up this winner-takes-all clash.Scotland have now won six of the last seven fixtures between the sides, as well as six of the last seven that have taken place in Argentina, so will be hopeful of putting a disheartening Six Nations campaign...
RUGBY
New Zealand v Ireland LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Ireland make history by winning deciding Test

A courageous Ireland held off a fierce All Blacks fightback to claim an epic 32-22 win in the series-deciding third test in Wellington on Saturday.Beaten in the opening test at Eden Park, Ireland completed rare back-to-back victories over New Zealand following their win in the second match at Dunedin.It was not only a first series victory in New Zealand for the Irish but the first time the All Blacks have lost a series on home soil since 1994.Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw all crossed in the first half as the visitors surged into a 22-3 lead but the All Blacks hit back and got to within three points. But Rob Herring’s try 15 minutes from time proved decisive as Andy Farrell led his men to an historic triumph.Follow live reaction from New Zealand vs Ireland in the series decider, below:
WORLD
Summer 2022: ‘We felt stranded, no food, phones running out of charge, nowhere to go’

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“We can guarantee that we’ve done everything within our control to ensure that there’s resilience built within the system,” said Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet Holidays, this week.Mr Wilson runs the package holiday division of Britain’s biggest budget airline, and is not directly responsible for how it runs. But talking to the BBC’s transport correspondent, Katy Austin, on Wednesday he was...
TRAVEL
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

