ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not for sale’, insists Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjmcn_0gbhnCpW00

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale” and “in our plans” for the coming season.

It recently emerged the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back with a club he won medals aplenty at between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo was due to report for pre-season training last Monday but a family issue saw him miss the whole week and Friday’s flight to Thailand for the start of United’s pre-season tour.

Ten Hag spoke for the first time since his unveiling ahead of the Liverpool friendly in Bangkok , where the Portuguese dominated the line of questioning in a packed press conference.

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”

United have been adamant this summer that Ronaldo is staying put and Ten Hag says he spoke to the veteran star before his family issue arose.

The Dutchman said it was “a really good talk” but did not want to provide any details of his conversation with a player whose availability for United’s three matches in Australia is unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lITIl_0gbhnCpW00

“I cannot tell because, as I said, his absence (for family reasons),” Ten Hag said. “I have already explained and that is it for this moment.”

Ronaldo’s future is sure to rumble on during a tour that recently appointed manager Ten Hag begins with just one new signing.

United are working hard to complement the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, with the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong rumbling on as a move for free agent Christian Eriksen edges closer.

Lisandro Martinez, the Ajax defender, is another target as Ten Hag looks to bolster his options.

“He has the profile for the modern full-back,” he said of Malacia. “Defending good, tough to beat and in offence a really good contribution, that’s why.

“The rest we know what we want – and we not only want new players, we want the right new players.

“We have a good squad, there’s huge potential, so only when we find what is really an improvement to our squad will we do (business).

We are searching for players in midfield, there we have a need and also in offence

Erik ten Hag

“My first press conference I said already definitely we are searching for players in midfield, there we have a need and also in offence. We are still looking for players.

“It’s going to be a long season but a season that is quite unusual due to the World Cup, so you need to be prepared for this and need more players than in a normal season.”

Ten Hag also confirmed in Monday’s pre-match press conference that England defender Harry Maguire will remain as United captain after widespread discussion.

“Harry Maguire is the captain,” he said of the defender, who is a doubt for Tuesday’s match in Bangkok with a knock that forced him to work away from the main group in training.

“He has (qualities as a leader) and of course I have to get to know all the players and that takes time.

“But he’s an established captain and he’s achieved lot of success, so I don’t have doubts about this issue.”

It was announced on Monday that Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham on a four-year deal ahead of the new season, with the Craven Cottage club holding an option for an extra 12 months.

Fulham had their offer of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons for the 26-year-old midfielder accepted by United.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scott McTominay: Manchester United will go for trophies again under Erik ten Hag

Scott McTominay believes the determination to make amends for last season combined with Erik ten Hag’s fresh approach can help turn Manchester United back into trophy contenders.The Old Trafford giants have not won any silverware since 2017 and last term recorded a new Premier League points tally low, stumbling home in sixth and qualifying for the Europa League.It was a season to forget for all connected to United and Ten Hag has been charged with turning the club’s fortunes around.The Dutchman has made a positive first impression on players that not only want to impress the new manager but prove...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lisandro Martinez in England to finalise move to Manchester United from Ajax

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is in England to finalise his move to Manchester United.Erik ten Hag’s rebuild is beginning to pick up pace, with the acquisition of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia complemented by the confirmation of Christian Eriksen’s arrival on Friday.The Denmark international signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford on the same day that Martinez flew to Manchester with his agent to complete his move.Arsenal had been interested in the Argentina international, who is now set to swap Ajax for United for a fee in the region of $55million (£46.75million).Martinez, who is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea complete signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of around £34million.The 31-year-old becomes the club’s second acquisition of the summer following their move for England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.Koulibaly has signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will boost defensive options following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.Another one. 👌 #KoulibalyIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/fcexST5KSy— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2022Koulibaly told his new club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah show flickerings of understanding in win over Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez’s first pre-season tour with Liverpool has brought him more blisters than goals. A second half-hour outing was equally unproductive for him, even as his team rebounded from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, but it nevertheless offered a glimpse of why the £64 million forward has been signed and an indication of Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to integrate him.Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, who started and finished with the captain’s armband respectively, got the goals in Singapore. While Klopp used 31 players, after deploying 32 against United – this time, there were two more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Andreas Pereira
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland do battle with Argentina in the series decider at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST).Gregor Townsend’s side looked set for a disappointing tour when they fell to a 26-18 defeat in the first Test in South America but responded in style to thump Los Pumas 29-6 last week to set up this winner-takes-all clash.Scotland have now won six of the last seven fixtures between the sides, as well as six of the last seven that have taken place in Argentina, so will be hopeful of putting a disheartening Six Nations campaign...
RUGBY
The Independent

How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. There...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
The Independent

Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Old Trafford#Portuguese#Dutchman
The Independent

Euro 2022: Who are England playing and who is in their group?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage...
SPORTS
The Independent

What time is Australia vs England today?

England head coach Eddie Jones has called on his side to “light up rugby” as they head to the Sydney Cricket Ground for a series decider against Australia.The three-test series is perfectly poised after England hit back in Brisbane last weekend, with the Wallabies claiming the opener in Perth.LIVE! Follow all the action from the Australia vs England series decider in Sydney with our blogThe Sydney Cricket Ground has seen plenty of memorable clashes between England and Australia over the years - but just a second in rugby and another bruising clash is expected.“It is great for rugby that we...
RUGBY
The Independent

Alessia Russo’s instant impact helps England to five-star win over Northern Ireland

England wanted to round off this group by maintaining their rhythm and will enter the knockout stages fully in the groove. With Sarina Wiegman self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and assistant Arjan Veurink taking charge in her place, the only changes were in the dugout and on the scoreboard. The same starting line-up that gave Norway one hell of a beating scored just the five goals this time rather than eight but bent a resilient Northern Ireland to their will all the same.Those who arrived at St Mary’s expecting another mauling would have to wait for it. Though there...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 14 preview: Route map and profile from Saint-Etienne to Mende today

Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France has the profile of a day which could be taken too lightly if the teams and riders do not analyse it very carefully.Mads Pedersen won from the breakaway on stage 13 and a similar result is possible again today: if a group of riders with no threat to the general classification can get into a rhythm and escape up the road, the peloton – which has been largely controlled by Jumbo-Visma over the past few days – is unlikely to expend too much energy reeling them in. The four category three climbs...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Kenny Shiels: It would be a massive failure if England do not win Euro 2022

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels insisted it would be a “massive failure” if England did not win Euro 2022 after seeing his side brushed aside by the host nation. The Lionesses cruised to a 5-0 victory over Shiels’ side at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night to finish top of Group A with a 100 per cent record and cement their place among the tournament favourites.
SPORTS
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Full schedule, results and venues for England, Northern Ireland and more

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage...
SOCCER
The Independent

New Zealand v Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from deciding Test

Ireland sense an opportunity to claim one of rugby’s rarest feats as they face New Zealand in a titatic series decider in Wellington. The All Blacks have not lost a Test series on home soil since 1994 but Ireland’s historic first away victory in Dunedin last weekend sets up a mouth-watering final clash. New Zealand are under pressure to respond, with head coach Ian Foster on thin ice a year out from the World Cup, and their opening victory over the Irish at Eden Park now feels like a distant memory. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has called on his team...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy