ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana DeBose says she ‘didn’t realise she was coming out’ when it happened

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6mhs_0gbhn8Nr00

Ariana DeBose has opened up about her coming out experience and her LGBT+ identity.

When asked about her experience of telling others about her sexuality, the Oscar-winning actor has revealed that she “didn’t realise” she was coming out.

“My coming out story… I didn’t realise I was coming out,” she told British Vogue .

“I was just living my life. I was in New York City, I was dating a woman. And I realised my grandparents didn’t know that I like all different types of humans.”

The West Side Story actor admitted that at this point in her life, she “hadn’t really chosen a word to describe myself”, but that she “decided on ‘queer’” as she thought it would allow her “to continue to grow”.

She continued: “So I called my grandparents up. And I said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve ever asked me the question. Or if we’ve ever discussed this, but I love humans of all types of all persuasions, and I’m dating a woman’. And yeah, that was pretty much it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeOoJ_0gbhn8Nr00

DeBose is one of 12 stars appearing on the cover of British Vogue ’s August 2022 edition , which celebrates Pride and the LGBT + community.

Actor, singer and producer Cynthia Erivo; model and actor Cara Delevingne; and model and activist Munroe Bergdorf also feature, alongside model Jordan Barrett, model and activist Sheerah Ravindren; actor and artist Cameron Lee Phan; models Aweng Chuol, Nathan Westling and Valentina Sampaio; drag artist Gottmik; and poet, model and trans visibility activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal.

Elsewhere in the interview, DeBose also opened up about coming to the realisation that she liked girls when she was 11 .

DeBose spoke of her pride in being an “openly queer woman of colour” after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars in March this year.

The 31-year-old, who won for her performance as Anita in the remake of the classic musical, concluded her acceptance speech by reflecting on her childhood.

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus,” she said.

“Look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art.

“And that’s what we’re here to celebrate.

She added: “So to anyone who has ever questioned your identity or you find yourself living in the grey spaces… I promise you this, there is indeed a place for us.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
hiphopnc.com

Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them. Well, depending on who you ask. Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have a kid

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed it was his dream “to have a kid”.The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, set to air on Thursday (14 July).“I’m so excited for that chapter, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now”, said Davidson.The King of Staten Island actor, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kim Kardashian describes daughter North pranking her with 'murder scene'Woman says date ditched her when she took a nap after flying cross-countryCamilla joined by friends for 75th birthday 'Oldie Luncheon'
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentina Sampaio
Person
Jordan Barrett
Person
Nathan Westling
Person
Munroe Bergdorf
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Cara Delevingne
The Independent

Jessica Simpson says Selena Gomez took her daughter to an Olivia Rodrigo concert: ‘A great babysitter’

Jessica Simpson just revealed that Selena Gomez once took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to an Olivia Rodrigo concert and praised the actor for being such a “great babysitter”The 42-year-old singer discussed motherhood during an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta while appearing on American Express Business’ episode of Business Class: Office Hours. During the conversation, the actor said she didn’t get to take her daughter to her first concert because Gomez was Maxwell’s “babysitter” to see Rodrigo.“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert..[to see] Olivia Rodrigo,” Simpsons explained. “Selena Gomez was her babysitter.”“She went with...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Charlotte Church: ‘The worst job I’ve done? Being a major label artist. I felt like a commodity, a thing to be sold’

Born in Cardiff, Charlotte Church, 36, found fame in 1997, at 11, after she sang Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu over the phone on ITV’s This Morning. The following year, she became the youngest artist to top the classical chart with her debut album, Voice of an Angel. In 2005, she released her first pop album, Tissues and Issues. On 23 July, her Late Night Pop Dungeon is at Kaleidoscope festival at Alexandra Palace in London. She is married with three children and lives in south Wales.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Place For Us#Academy Awards#British Vogue
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy