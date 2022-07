ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Rockville say a man is in the hospital after he was shot at Rockville Town Square early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the sidewalk in front of Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub around 2 a.m., police said. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gibbs Street to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the incident began as a fight and the suspect shot the victim several times.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO