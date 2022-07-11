There Are Hidden Celebrity Events At Disney World & This DJ Spills The Park Secrets

Landing a job as a DJ at Disney World in Orlando, FL is a pretty big deal. Not only can you go to high-profile events, but you also get to see all the secret party spots that most people have no idea about.

DJ Michael Wycoff is spilling the tea and he didn't gatekeep anything from Narcity. From celebrity events he had the honor of performing at to salary ranges, he's an open book!

Wycoff answered some of Narcity's burning questions in an e-mail interview, and he told us that besides weddings, one of the biggest perks of his job is working at high-profile events.

He was able to disclose two major ones he worked for recently.

Remember Lieutenant Dan, played by Gary Sinise, from Forrest Gump? He opened for Sinise's band at a charity event at Epcot.

He also worked the 20th reunion of the '90s Mouseketeers, their families and 5,000 fans.

He didn't specify which one of the stars from the Mickey Mouse Club was in attendance, but here are some big names that were a part of this era: celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

Wycoff said many companies all over the world love to host private parties at the parks — so much so, that they'll rent out a whole portion of the park.

"I did an event at Hollywood Studios inside Pizza Rizzo's where the company bought it out for 2 hours, then had Toy Story Land all to themselves after park close for two more hours. So they could ride all of the rides there as often as they wanted, as well as having a private dessert party there," he wrote to us.

Other private event spaces include Expedition Everest, DinoLand U.S.A., the American Adventure Rotunda and Pandora.

"There are far too many to list, but two of the coolest are the Living Seas aquarium space that is above the Finding Nemo ride at Epcot, and the General Motors lounge that's tucked away above Test Track, also in Epcot," he said.

Wycoff expressed that he sometimes needs to tailor his music lists depending on the event or the park he's at. For example, if Mickey is coming, he must play the character's theme song. If he's in Animal Kingdom in the African-themed part of the park, he'll play Afro-pop.

Disney DJs can make $45,000-$70,000, which varies based on if you work part-time or put in full-time hours.