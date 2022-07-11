Two Men Had To Be Extinguished After Catching Fire At Goop Store Owned By Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I’ve Seen A Lot, But Nothing Like This’

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are plenty of celebrities who have created their own business ventures based on what interests them like weed enthusiast Snoop Dogg's own marijuana brand or Cameron Diaz's wine brand. Gwyneth Paltrow got in on the fun 14 years ago with her company Goop, which started as a weekly newsletter about new-age advice that expanded to an e-commerce business selling out wellness products. Unfortunately, this company has experienced a number of setbacks. Just recently on June 25th, two men had to be extinguished after catching fire at a Goop store from one of its products.

A Goop store in Sag Harbor Village, New York faced an explosion where two men caught fire during a small event. The culprit behind this was stone candle holders filled with rubbing alcohol. At Goop's s’mores station located on a patio outside, event-goers used this method of filling rubbing alcohol in stone candle holders to melt marshmallows after this technique was previously seen on social media. However, too much rubbing alcohol was added to the candle holders, which caused the explosion that engulfed two men in flames. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told People he was shocked at this explosive display.

I've been doing this for 26 years and I've seen a lot, but nothing like this.

Luckily, there was a fire extinguisher at the location that saved the lives of these two men. One man had a large burn on his back and ears and had to be taken by a helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. The other man experienced facial burns and was transported by ambulance to Southampton Hospital. If not for that fire extinguisher, it was said that these two men would have faced far more serious injuries.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop business may not be doing so hot, but previous explosions linked with this e-commerce company sure are. The “vagina-scented” candle that the Avengers: Endgame star had been selling once exploded in the home of media consultant Jody Thompson who won this trending candle in an online contest. The controversy didn’t end there as one man started a class-action lawsuit against the candle that exploded after burning for about three hours. I’d like to hope that the scents of these candles are strong enough that you don’t have to stick your nose too deep in the potentially exploding candle.

Aside from her explosive business, The Royal Tenenbaums star doesn't seem to have any upcoming acting projects under her belt. However, she’s got her work cut out for her being a mother to her proud 18-year-old daughter Apple, looking more and more like each other. This is no surprise considering Paltrow looks just like her own mother- Meet the Parents star, Blythe Danner. She also has a new vagina candle out with the proceeds going to ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project. Apparently, this candle is good enough for Paltrow to eat!

Even though Goop has gone through some explosive challenges, Gwyneth Paltrow has not given up on her business and continues to market products and treatments out to the public. Keep up with CinemaBlend’s new movie releases to find out the latest projects Paltrow could have in store for us in the future.