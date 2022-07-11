ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Concerts on Canon Huge Success in Beverly Hills This Summer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Beverly Hills’ Concerts on Canon kicked off the summer season on June 9 and has enjoyed a successful run thus far. The concerts take place weekly...

smobserved.com

LouLou Restaurant & Lounge in Santa Monica to Celebrate Grand Opening JULY 23rd

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 14, 2022) -- Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, a premier outdoor retail destination, the new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The highly anticipated restaurant has undergone a complete remodel to breathe new life into a rooftop atmosphere featuring greenery, candlelit trees, earthy joinery design components, and more. All of these elements combined with unparalleled service create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera." The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30am for brunch, featuring DJs and live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite New York-Style Pizza in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot takes to New York City-style pizza slices, a format that has long been popular in Los Angeles, but has only recently risen to heights that would begin to approach the city from which it originated. Here now, the top three places to get New York City pizza in the City of Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Restaurant Adds Happy Hour

Early Birdie’s Happy Hour arrives at Birdie G’s. Birdie G’s in Santa Monica (2421 Michigan Ave) has added Early Birdie’s Happy Hour to their line-up. It happens every day from 5-6 p.m. only in The Bird’s Nest or Birdie G’s bar and lounge. Chef/Partner...
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Times journalists tell stories of 3 unhoused women in Hollywood

A new documentary produced by the Los Angeles Times follows the story of a young woman named Mckenzie Trahan, or “Stitches,” who was pregnant while living in a tent on the Hollywood freeway. LA Times video journalist Claire Collins documented Mckenzie’s story and joined host Lisa McRee on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Original Thai Dishes Gets A New Home In Santa Monica

Ever since Argentinian steak house Malbec vacated the cavernous space at 2628 Wilshire, I’ve been keeping my eye on the location to see what would develop. Leased notices went up a while ago, but I could detect no movement… until now. An ABC application recently appeared on the front, spilling the beans that The Original Thai Dishes is setting up housekeeping (as opposed to the unrelated Thai Dishes on Broadway). According to a spokesperson, this not a second location for the classic Thai eatery, but rather a move from their current space at 19th and Wilshire.
SANTA MONICA, CA
palisadesnews.com

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlas Obscura

Table 31 at Tam O’Shanter

LOS ANGELES IS A TREASURE trove of historic sites related to Walt Disney, but the Scottish pub in Glendale called the Tam O’Shanter is not among the best-known of them. That’s a shame, since Walt Disney himself was once a regular there. In the 1920s, the Disney studio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is one of California’s most famous neighbourhoods, known for its expensive shopping, sprawling mansions and host of celebrity faces. So, of course, celeb spotting and hitting the boutiques are high on the list of things to do in Beverly Hills but there’s lots more to keep you busy in the area, including top-notch restaurants, beautiful outdoor spaces and historic buildings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best family friendly water parks in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is one of the few cities in the United States with a mix of almost all types of topography, including mountains, beaches, and deserts. It also has diverse flora and fauna, which enhances both urban and rural surroundings. Every year, visitors from all over the world, as well as locals, eagerly await the Summer season to experience everything that Los Angeles has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Which WeHo restaurants are on Yelp’s list of best places to eat in the L.A. area?

Yelp unveiled its favorite places to eat in the L.A./San Fernando Valley area this week, and four spots in West Hollywood made the list. WHAT THEY SAID: We specialize in Pinsa (Roman style pizza). Our dough is made up of high concentration of water and long cold fermentation, the process allows the dough to a natural rise, making our Pinsa extra light, low in fat, low calorie and easy to digest with the result of a divine crunchy bite. Buon appetito….
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance put their sprawling LA mansion - with ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and its own cinema - on the market for a cool $85million

The rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two acres of grounds and was built in 1959. It has been heavily modified over the last two decades Estate agents describe it as 'one of most historic estates in Los Angeles' and one of the city's finest examples of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

