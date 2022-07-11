ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Isle of Man health unions open ballot on revised two-year pay offer

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth unions in the Isle of Man involved in a long-running dispute over pay have opened a ballot on the latest offer by Manx Care. The employer made a new 4% offer amid a dispute over pay for 2021-22, which included a 4% increase for 2022-23. It comes as...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Disabled woman fined more than £1,000 for parking in disabled spot

A disabled woman faces fines of more than £1,000 for using a disabled car parking space outside her flat. Cerys Gemma, who lives in Cardiff Bay, said the space allocated to her flat is inaccessible for her. Instead, she has been using one of the parking spaces reserved for...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hull Trains drivers in 24-hour strike over pay and conditions

Train drivers have launched a 24-hour strike in the worsening rail disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Aslef union on Hull Trains walked out on Saturday, disrupting services across the region.Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Hull Trains, said: ‘We don’t take strike action lightly but this union is determined to defend the living standards of our members.Industrial Action will take place on Saturday 16, Sunday 17, Saturday 23 & Sunday 24 July.Hull Trains will run a reduced timetable on these dates, see timetables below. More details on our website https://t.co/syxXiYFeLH pic.twitter.com/4wL7pSMIDU— Hull Trains (@Hull_Trains) July 14, 2022“Drivers...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Migrants arrive in Dover 'wet and with petrol burns', watchdog says

Migrants who cross the Channel in small boats are arriving in Dover soaking wet and with petrol burns, a watchdog says. Chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, has raised concerns about the Home Office's "haphazard" arrangements for Channel migrants. He said families were "crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#The Isle Of Man#Tynwald#Prospect#Manx Care#Rcn#A Manx Pay Terms
The Independent

Heatwave and Covid surge ‘a nightmare’ for health workers

An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.She told the PA news agency: “We’ve got people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.“We’ve got ambulances queuing to get in, we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.“There’s all these things happening that...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy