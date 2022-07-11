Isle of Man health unions open ballot on revised two-year pay offer

An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.She told the PA news agency: “We’ve got people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.“We’ve got ambulances queuing to get in, we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.“There’s all these things happening that...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 37 MINUTES AGO