The South Pomfret ski area Suicide Six announced Wednesday it would rebrand as Saskadena Six in a nod to the Indigenous people of Vermont, the Abenaki. “Much time, care and thought has been invested in the process to choose a name more representative of our values, one that celebrates its 86-year history, honors the Abenaki tradition, and will welcome future generations,” Courtney Lowe, president of the Woodstock Inn & Resort, which owns the ski area, said in a statement. “While the name might be changing, the experiences offered on this beloved mountain are not.”

WOODSTOCK, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO