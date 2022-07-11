Carl Cannon retires from Peoria Park District, continues ELITE program

PEORIA, Ill. – Christopher Brackett, 41, of East Peoria, Ill., former host of “Fear No Evil,” a hunting show that aired on the Outdoor Channel, pleaded guilty today in federal court to unlawful transportation of wildlife, in violation of the Lacey Act. Brackett admitted that in December 2013, during filming of an episode of his cable show, he killed two bucks within minutes of each other, when the state of Indiana permitted hunters to kill only one buck per season. Brackett further admitted that he transported the second, 11-point buck he had nicknamed the “Unicorn Buck,” for its unique antler formation, to his home in East Peoria.

