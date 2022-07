SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Police Department will be hosting a gun buy-back program. On Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., officers will trade you a $100 Visa gift card for any functional handgun or long gun, and a $150 gift card for any functional high-powered gun. Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said a range master will be on hand to ensure the guns work. It will be a drive-thru event at the lower section of City Hall by the Fire Department.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO