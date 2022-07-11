ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes Postpones ‘Wonder’ Tour

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYjNp_0gbhjNgL00

Singer Shawn Mendes is taking a break from touring for mental health reasons!

Days ago, Mendes took to Instagram to announce that he was postponing his “Wonder” tour.

He wrote to his six million fans, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.”

While he thought he was “ready to dive back in,” his decision to tour was “premature.” He added, “I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family… the tolls of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

After discussing with his team and health professionals, Mendes decided to “take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health.”

Signing off with love, Shawn ended the lengthy post, “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Last month, Mendes kicked off the tour in Oregon. Before the big announcement, Mendes was scheduled to tour in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center.

Shawn is rescheduled to continue his tour at the end of July, where he’ll make stops in Canada, Italy, and France.

Over the years, Mendes has been open about his mental health, including his struggles with anxiety.

Months ago, "Extra's" Katie Krause spoke to Mendes about the pressure of life in the public eye.

He revealed, "I’ve suffered with anxiety for a long time. And years ago, I had super, super, super bad anxiety. And the one thing that I always talk about it, but the one thing that that truly changed my life is meditation.”

Shawn discussed how meditation has been life-changing for him. He said, “It really is something that I do every single day, and something that I'll do for the rest of my life, because it helps me so much. And it helps with my anxiety. And I think a lot of people get a little, like, scared or intimidated by, like, what meditation is at first, but it's actually really simple. And so I always am like, ‘If you're struggling with anxiety, just YouTube simple meditation and stick with that for a week and see how it makes you feel,’ because it really changed my life.”

Last year, Shawn explained how his anxiety affected his career. He told GQ, “My personal wellness journey started a couple years ago when I was going through a really dark time. I had so much anxiety that I actually couldn’t sing anymore. It was all in my throat, which a lot of men experience. We often experience those emotions as tension in our back, neck, and as pain in our bodies. I couldn’t sing anymore, and I always had a thing about quitting. I didn’t want to quit.”

“I was taking it out on other people, like in my relationships. I didn’t want to be that person. So, I started reading. I started meditating and journaling,” he shared. “My goal is to achieve feeling calm and good. I do something called the Wim Hof method, which has really changed my life in a lot of ways. It takes over your parasympathetic nervous system and calms you down and allows you to kind of start from scratch and think straight. And it’s meditation, it’s setting boundaries, and it’s holding myself accountable for my own mindset and mental health, and making sure I stick to these things daily.”

Mendes stressed the importance of understanding his emotions. He said, “It is really, really hard for some men to cry. I will sit there in deep therapy and my eyes will tear up, and I’ll feel the lump in my throat, and it’s still really hard to go there even when you’re trying. I can only cry every four months, and it’s like a huge physical release when it happens."

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto & Chef Dean Sheremet Split

“Trading Spaces” designer Sabrina Soto and Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet have called off their engagement after six months. Earlier this week, Sabrina broke the news of their broken engagement, writing on Instagram, “Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

“Love Is Blind” star Shaina Hurley got hitched!. TMZ reports Hurley tied the knot with Christos Lardakis in a Chicago courthouse over the weekend. The outlet also obtained photos of the couple from their special day. According to witnesses, the ceremony was a small one, with only Christos’ daughter...
CHICAGO, IL
extratv

‘Sopranos’ Star Tony Sirico Dead at 79

“The Sopranos” star Tony Sirico has died at the age of 79. Sirico’s “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli broke the sad news on Friday afternoon. Imperioli wrote on Instagram, “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
extratv

Netflix Actress Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi Dead at 36

Actress Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi has died at the age of 36. Lurayi’s talent agency Eye Media Artists broke the sad news on Instagram. In a statement, her family said, “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Mendes
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Anxiety#Ct#The Xcel Energy Center
extratv

Nicky Hilton & Husband James Rothschild Welcome Baby #3

On Tuesday, Hilton announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild. Along with posting a black-and-white photo of herself and James, she wrote on Instagram, “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

See Kevin Jonas and Daughter Valentina, 5, Get Manicures Together

Kevin Jonas is a sucker for his daughters! The 34-year-old Claim to Fame host got in some quality time with his youngest daughter, Valentina, as they got manicures. “#girldad things,” Jonas wrote on Thursday next to the selfie he snapped of him and his 5-year-old daughter smiling for the camera as they got their hands worked on.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide in 2019, Explains Why

After nearly three years away from Twitter, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is back on the social media platform. In her first tweet, Wu shockingly revealed that she attempted to take her life after receiving major backlash over her tweets about “Fresh Off the Boat” being renewed for a sixth season.
CELEBRITIES
People

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins with Family Photo Featuring Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!. The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity

The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
MUSIC
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy