Shawn Mendes Postpones ‘Wonder’ Tour

Singer Shawn Mendes is taking a break from touring for mental health reasons!

Days ago, Mendes took to Instagram to announce that he was postponing his “Wonder” tour.

He wrote to his six million fans, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.”

While he thought he was “ready to dive back in,” his decision to tour was “premature.” He added, “I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family… the tolls of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

After discussing with his team and health professionals, Mendes decided to “take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health.”

Signing off with love, Shawn ended the lengthy post, “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Last month, Mendes kicked off the tour in Oregon. Before the big announcement, Mendes was scheduled to tour in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center.

Shawn is rescheduled to continue his tour at the end of July, where he’ll make stops in Canada, Italy, and France.

Over the years, Mendes has been open about his mental health, including his struggles with anxiety.

Months ago, "Extra's" Katie Krause spoke to Mendes about the pressure of life in the public eye.

He revealed, "I’ve suffered with anxiety for a long time. And years ago, I had super, super, super bad anxiety. And the one thing that I always talk about it, but the one thing that that truly changed my life is meditation.”

Shawn discussed how meditation has been life-changing for him. He said, “It really is something that I do every single day, and something that I'll do for the rest of my life, because it helps me so much. And it helps with my anxiety. And I think a lot of people get a little, like, scared or intimidated by, like, what meditation is at first, but it's actually really simple. And so I always am like, ‘If you're struggling with anxiety, just YouTube simple meditation and stick with that for a week and see how it makes you feel,’ because it really changed my life.”

Last year, Shawn explained how his anxiety affected his career. He told GQ, “My personal wellness journey started a couple years ago when I was going through a really dark time. I had so much anxiety that I actually couldn’t sing anymore. It was all in my throat, which a lot of men experience. We often experience those emotions as tension in our back, neck, and as pain in our bodies. I couldn’t sing anymore, and I always had a thing about quitting. I didn’t want to quit.”

“I was taking it out on other people, like in my relationships. I didn’t want to be that person. So, I started reading. I started meditating and journaling,” he shared. “My goal is to achieve feeling calm and good. I do something called the Wim Hof method, which has really changed my life in a lot of ways. It takes over your parasympathetic nervous system and calms you down and allows you to kind of start from scratch and think straight. And it’s meditation, it’s setting boundaries, and it’s holding myself accountable for my own mindset and mental health, and making sure I stick to these things daily.”

Mendes stressed the importance of understanding his emotions. He said, “It is really, really hard for some men to cry. I will sit there in deep therapy and my eyes will tear up, and I’ll feel the lump in my throat, and it’s still really hard to go there even when you’re trying. I can only cry every four months, and it’s like a huge physical release when it happens."