All You Need to Know: the KETO Diet – part 1

As a person intrigued by the keto diet, you’ve probably heard (or read) about its incredible potential for weight loss, mental sharpness, and more! A well-designed ketogenic diet is an almost unrivaled way of managing your weight (and many chronic health issues) while also supporting your cognitive sharpness and incredibly healthy aging regimen.

Keto is a catch-all term for a variety of very low carb diets. Low carbohydrate intake is the underlying commonality (and sometimes the only one) among many “keto” approaches.

The main thing is to reduce carb intake to the point where the liver produces ketones (hence the name), a source of energy that the majority of the body, including the brain, can use for fuel. So instead of viewing this setup through a narrow lens, a look at human evolutionary history reveals that it was a common, if not norm, arrangement. Our hunter-gatherer forefathers didn’t have much access to carbs other than seasonal fruits and tubers. They spent the majority of their time in ketosis, which is the metabolic state in which ketones are produced as a fuel source in the sense of carb limitation.

The Keto Reset Diet Has Many Advantages

The ketogenic diet first appeared as a tool for clinicians to use when treating epileptic patients. It was and still is the only thing that consistently prevents seizures.

Cognitive Health

The outcomes of keto on neuronal function and health, as well as the potential of aging or deteriorating brains to receive and employ ketone bodies, have significance for other brain conditions like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and even certain psychiatric disorders.

Metabolic Disorder

The ketogenic diet is becoming more popular for treating metabolic disorders. Maintaining a ketogenic diet lowers blood sugar levels, making it a suitable method for treating diabetes and possibly reversing pre-diabetes. More research is being conducted to determine the efficacy of keto for those suffering from metabolic disorders.

Cancer Therapy

A keto diet retains lean mass while causing fat loss in cancer patients. Many studies have investigated the use of ketogenic diets in cancer prevention and treatment, though results are preliminary.

Fat Loss

Even though keto is not a traditional weight loss diet, it can surely assist in the loss of body fat. Even so, in order to produce ketones without consuming ketogenic precursors, you must first release stored fat for energy.

What to eat and drink

The majority of your meals (in terms of volume) should come from “above-ground” vegetables such as greens, peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, kale, cabbage, asparagus, zucchini, mushrooms, and avocado.

You can also eat almost any fish or meat that does not contain added ingredients or sugar substitutes. Eggs are another good option. In reality, many people who attempt the keto diet do not consume enough protein. While an excess of protein can block ketosis, this isn’t a problem for most people.

On a keto diet, fat will provide a large percentage of your calories. Pick wholesome sources such as avocado, avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil, full-fat cheese, butter, or cream, as well as fattier cuts of meat such as “dark meat” poultry and fatty fish such as salmon.

For drinks, coffee and teas without sugar, unsweetened sparkling water and mineral water are ideal choices.

