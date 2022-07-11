ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a GP – here’s how to get around EasyJet’s hand luggage rule and save money too

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
 4 days ago
DOCTORS have revealed how you can get out of EasyJet’s rule that may catch passengers out.

The airline, among others, is requesting travellers have a GP letter explaining why they have medicines in their hand luggage.

Many holidaymakers board with just hand luggage - and may be inclined to do so due to the long bag drop queues at airports.

And it’s advised to take prescription medicines in hand luggage anyway, in case your suitcase is lost.

But there could be repercussions if you don’t have a doctor’s note, it’s feared.

An easyJet spokesperson told Pulse that documents were only needed for prescribed medication.

The website currently states: "If you’re putting medicines in your hold luggage, you must pack them separately from any other items and provide a doctor’s certificate confirming that you need them while you’re away from home.

“If you’re bringing medicine on board, you must also provide a doctor’s certificate confirming the type of medication and what it is used for.”

British Airways says: “If you need to take medication, including liquid medication or syringes, pack it in your hand baggage too (if possible, in its original packaging).

“To avoid delays at airport security, also take a prescription or supporting letter from your doctor that confirms it is prescribed to you.”

GPs have revealed how to get around the rules.

The British Medical Association's GP Committee said in a statement: "It has been brought to our attention that some airlines are advising that travellers bringing medication in their hand luggage should bring a letter from their medical practitioner confirming the type of medication and what it is for.”

The BMA said it would “raise the issues with the airline”.

But it added that in the meantime, patients can pay their practice to give travel-related requests for information, instead of requesting a note from their GP.

Even better, people can download and print the information for free from their phone.

“Patients can print off their medical record from the NHS app,” the BMA statement said.

In the NHS App, which is where people’s vaccination records are stored, you are able to view your GP health records, including prescriptions.

It’s simple to find - on the homepage you click ‘view your GP record’.

However, you may need to contact your practice for the entirety of your record. Therefore, leave plenty of time.

The US Sun

