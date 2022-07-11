AC Podcast 573: Save your money, don't buy a new phone
You probably don't need a new phone every year. But where's the fun in that? The gang weigh the benefits of frequent upgrades and talk about protecting yourself from scammers during the Prime Day frenzy. They also chat about the importance of OS updates, lifting of the Facebook account requirement for Oculus Quest 2 users, and more.
LINKS:
You probably don't need to buy a new phone next year
Scams and fraud ignorance won’t stop Prime Day shoppers
WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature it should have had years ago
Android users actually do care about OS updates
Meta finally kills the Oculus Quest 2 Facebook account requirement
All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments / 0