Cell Phones

AC Podcast 573: Save your money, don't buy a new phone

By Jim Metzendorf
 4 days ago

You probably don't need a new phone every year. But where's the fun in that? The gang weigh the benefits of frequent upgrades and talk about protecting yourself from scammers during the Prime Day frenzy. They also chat about the importance of OS updates, lifting of the Facebook account requirement for Oculus Quest 2 users, and more.

You probably don't need to buy a new phone next year

Scams and fraud ignorance won’t stop Prime Day shoppers

WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature it should have had years ago

Android users actually do care about OS updates

Meta finally kills the Oculus Quest 2 Facebook account requirement

Pixel 6 Pro "UC" Turning Off and Off Repeatedly (dozens/minute)

I got my Pixel 6 about two months ago and unlike many, haven't had any of the various issues that people are posting about. That being said, I've noticed that while I'm in my office, my "UC" indicator comes and goes frequently. By frequently it can be dozens of times per minute. The phone still shows 5G the entire time but "UC" symbol on the phone comes and goes. I can't be 100% sure but I believe this is causing some battery issues while I'm in office.
CELL PHONES
S20+5G Verizon Question

If I switch my carrier from Verizon to Spectrum on my S20+5G how will that affect future updates? What will happen when Android 13 launches, will the phone receive it from Verizon or Spectrum? If I change, I will have to change the sim card, so I am curious about updates and that will impact my decision to switch or not.
CELL PHONES
"Gaming" SD Cards, are they worth looking into?

Do "gaming" SD Cards make a difference and are they worth looking into?. I'm inferring that 'Gaming' cards are faster and may have better durability...typically good. Right? However, many newer Android phones don't take an SD card any longer. If it's an older phone I don't know how much benefit you'd get from a faster SD card as the phone's hardware may not be able to benefit from the faster SD storage. A newer phone that allows SD storage might see some benefit but I have a feeling it'd be minimal. My 2 cents.
COMPUTERS
So, which of us are upgrading to GW5??

The only model that looks noticeably different is the GW5 Pro. I like it, but I'm not upgrading unless Samsung gives us a huge trade in credit for our GW4's. I know not all the specs and details have been released yet, but so far I don't think there's going to be enough difference between that and my 46mm GW4 Classic.
ELECTRONICS
Galaxy s10 - what are icons appearing on screen at the end of call

Just started today. A vertical bar appears on my screen at beginning of call with options you can click on (calendar, message, mute, etc). Then when call ends, a screen appears showing an ad and my calendar. I have no idea why this started, but I want it to go away! Any information would be greatly appreciated. I have pictures of those screens it anyone wants them.
SOFTWARE
One UI Beta

Still showing up for me. Try going to the notifications bell at the top and look for it there. Yes, that is where I'm looking, it's been there this whole time till now. I'm chatting with Samsung now to see if they can help. 07-13-2022 08:27 PM. Like 0. 722.
CELL PHONES
If you love your Galaxy Z Flip 3, it's time to put a ring on it

If you're a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 owner, you know how downright gorgeous the phone looks. That two-tone look complete with the flippin' awesome form factor turns heads everywhere it goes, but the question is, can you hold onto it for long? Better put a ring on it with this great ring case that's on sale for Prime Day for 31% off (opens in new tab)!
TECHNOLOGY
Disable navigation gestures

Not that I'm aware of but if your using gesture you control the sensitivity. Thanks for that. I lowered it and found another setting that might work as you see in the pictures. It raises the keyboard from being right on top of the gesture bars. 07-13-2022 09:13 PM. Like...
TECHNOLOGY
