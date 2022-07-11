AC Podcast 573: Save your money, don't buy a new phone

I got my Pixel 6 about two months ago and unlike many, haven't had any of the various issues that people are posting about. That being said, I've noticed that while I'm in my office, my "UC" indicator comes and goes frequently. By frequently it can be dozens of times per minute. The phone still shows 5G the entire time but "UC" symbol on the phone comes and goes. I can't be 100% sure but I believe this is causing some battery issues while I'm in office.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO