This story is part of Health by the Numbers, CNET's deep dive into how we quantify health. Weight is one of the most basic facts about your body, along with height and eye color. On its own, it doesn't mean a whole lot for your health. But it carries a ton of baggage and stigma -- your size can affect how much you get paid, the quality of your health care and more, making weight a loaded topic. With so much on the line, it's no wonder that just stepping onto the scale can bring up a lot of emotions.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO