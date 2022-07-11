Meet the Man Who Just Walked Around the World

Meet Tom Turcich , the 10th person on record to walk around the world! Ryan Seacrest connected with Tom on-air on Monday, July 11, after he shared his journey via social media.

On April 2nd, 2015, Tom left his home in New Jersey to embark on a 7-year trek across the world. He walked 28,000 miles across 6 continents and 38 countries all with his dog, Savannah, by his side.

Tom shared with Seacrest he was inspired to walk around the world after the passing of two close friends.

Listen back to his inspiring journey below: