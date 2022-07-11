Lamar Jackson says 'I need $' photos on social media was not veiled shot at Ravens

Lamar Jackson was trending on Twitter this past weekend after the Ravens QB changed his Instagram profile picture and the header on his Twitter account to a photo that read " I Need $" which was a message written on a man's gold Grillz.

However, instead of the changes on social media being a veiled shot at the Ravens, Jackson insists it was him just quoting from the early 2000s comedy "How High."

The reference comes from a character in the movie named I Need Money, who, ironically enough, wears a gold grill on his teeth with the words “I Need $.”

In an interview with USA Today, Jackson doesn't know why the whole photo change blew out of proportion into a news story.

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously,” Jackson told USA TODAY Sports during Saturday's fourth annual Funday with LJ event.

“They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain’t about that though. I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

When asked about getting a new deal to stay in Baltimore, Jackson hopes the two parties can get it done as soon as possible.

“Hopefully,” Jackson said when asked if he’ll agree to a new deal before training camp. “I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now. Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing.”

After Deshaun Watson's record-setting deal with the Browns, the QB market has readjusted and Jackson could command a lot of money out of the Ravens.

With already several other quarterbacks making at least $40 million annually, while three have contracts worth more than $200 million -- the question remains if the franchise values Jackson enough for them to shell out that money.

