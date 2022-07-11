ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors ask second time for bail to be revoked for murder witness

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are asking a judge for a second time to revoke the bail of a witness in a 2018 murder case.

A motion filed before Judge John Durkin said that George Gutierres, 32, of Mathews Road in Boardman, was arrested over the weekend on a warrant from Boardman police on a domestic violence charge.

Court records say the charge was filed April 14 for an incident the day before. Gutierres was picked up Friday and remains in the county jail pending arraignment Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Gutierres had been free on $50,000 bond that was reinstated by Judge Durkin in March without objection by prosecutors on a charge of attempted possession of cocaine. He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2018 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 25, in his Imperial Street home on the West Side.

Another man, Lavontae Knight, 26, has been charged with aggravated murder for Donatelli’s death. A trial date will be set in that case after an Aug. 8 trial for Knight in another murder case.

Knight was not indicted in the Donatelli case until April of 2019.

Gutierres is expected to testify against Knight in the Donatelli case.

Donatelli pled guilty to the drug charge in October 2019 and was given a $50,000 bond, which he posted. He stayed out of trouble until an Aug. 27 arrest by Youngstown police on a gun charge. He posted a $4,000 bond at his arraignment in municipal court but failed to show up for his preliminary hearing.

He was taken into custody in October by a bail bondsman and was taken back to jail. Prosecutors asked that Gutierres be held without bond and Judge Durkin agreed.

The gun charge was bound over to a grand jury and dismissed by prosecutors in January. Gutierres then filed a motion to have his bond reinstated, which was granted March 10 after prosecutors did not offer an objection.

