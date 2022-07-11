Battlefield Mall to host 8th annual Big Rig Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Battlefield Mall will be hosting the 8th annual Big Rig Night on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Throughout the evening, trash trucks, fire trucks, police cars and race cars will be on display along with live music, magicians, children’s activities and food trucks.

Here’s a look at last year’s Big Rig Night:

