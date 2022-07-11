2 killed in crash that left SUV in flames on LI parkway

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A driver and his female passenger were killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Monday on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island, State Police said.

The driver, Travis T. Williams, 45, and passenger, Shenella Braithwaite, 35, both from Central Islip, were on the eastbound Southern State Parkway, near Exit 40 in West Islip, around 1 a.m. when they crashed, police said.

Williams was driving a Land Rover at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control, went off the road and struck a tree.

Police said the vehicle was engulfed in flames following the crash and that North Babylon firefighters responded.

Williams died at the scene, while Braithwaite died shortly after being taken to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, according to police.

Police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.