Man who attempted to rob teen boy at knifepoint in Queens sought: police

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago
Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police is searching for a man wanted for attempting to rob a teen boy at knifepoint in Queens, authorities said.

It happened on Tuesday, June 28, at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the vicinity of 148th Street and Hillside Avenue near the stairs at the Sutphin Subway Station.

Officials said the suspect approached a 17-year-old boy from behind, displayed a knife and attempted to steal the teen's property.

The suspect fled the location to parts unknown without the victim’s property.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

