Great Bend, KS

Free and reduced lunch applications again required for students

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
A rare benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic has been free meals for all school students for the past two years. The federal waiver that allowed districts to serve those free breakfasts and lunches is set to expire June 30. That means those needing free or reduced lunches...

Great Bend Post

Barton nursing instructor becomes nationally certified

The college’s Board of Trustees took time Tuesday afternoon to recognize the achievement of faculty member Kara Brauer. Dr. Kathy Kottas, Barton’s Dean of Workforce Training, said one of the gold standards in nursing is to become nationally certified. Brauer was able to receive the distinction as a certified nurse educator (CNE).
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Optimist Club joins the Great Bend Chamber

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassadors Club joined the Great Bend Optimist Club in celebrating the Optimists joining the Chamber of Commerce. The Great Bend Optimist Club was chartered on May 5, 1949 and has served the community since. The club is a civic group dedicated to being the Friend of Youth. All club projects support the youth in our community. The weekly club meetings feature a variety of programs with individuals and groups from the community.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (7/14)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Barton Community College Foundation has been transforming into the multi-faceted face of Barton Community College along with the communities and students we serve. In addition to creating funds and making scholarship awards, the Foundation raises funds for special projects, builds strong business relationships, and coordinates funding sources that enhance College mission-driven goals.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Rotary Club of Great Bend honors Jr. Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Great Bend recently hosted the annual Jr. Rotarian. luncheon in honor of this year's Great Bend High School Jr. Rotarians and their parents at the Encounter Church. Ron Wilson, executive director of the Huck Boyd National. Rural Institute at K-State, was the keynote speaker and shared...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s hesitancy on funding certain outside agencies

As the Great Bend City Council gave their input on the proposed 2023 budget Monday night, the governing body discussed how the city funds outside agencies going forward. Organizations like the Barton County Fair and the Golden Belt Humane Society request funding each year from the city. The entities are separate from the city, but have a tie or provide a service to Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Did you know? Location of first telephone in Great Bend

Make sure you tune into Eagle Radio’s Pages in Time show each week as historians recall the history of Great Bend and Barton County. On this week’s show, Barton County Historical Society Board of Directors member Justin Engleman went through the history of a few of the founders of Great Bend. Engleman discussed the Moses and the Townsley families.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Mural in the works at Golden Q in Hays

Popping out of the otherwise urban scene of railroad tracks and parking is a vibrant plains scene, which is the latest Brush the Bricks downtown mural. The mural, on the north side of the Golden Q, 809 Ash, is by Dennis Schiel. With giant bees, butterflies and a frog on a swing, Schiel said the artwork is more whimsical than some of the other murals he has painted in Hays.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (7/13)

Action from the July 13, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: RFP – Bulk Mailer for Revenue Neutral Rate Notices: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, providee details. The “revenue neutral rate” is the property tax rate in mills that would generate the same property tax revenue in dollars as levied during the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation. All Kansas counties are required to mail every property owner an estimated tax notice with information relative to each specific property's taxes and the revenue neutral rate (RNR) compared to the proposed rate for each taxing subdivision. The Clerk’s Office solicited proposals for the bulk mailing of the notices as prepared in cooperation with area taxing entities. The approximately 17,000 – 18,000 notices, as prepared through the CIC program, must be mailed by August 10, 2022. Postalocity bid was approved. As it was an estimate of $8,950.54, the County will encumber $10,000.00.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/13) At 1:22 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NW 10 Avenue. At 3:05 p.m. the K-9 was called out to the 1500 block of Washington. Cattle Out. At 8:04 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Artillery shell removed from Barton Co. farm

On July 11, shortly after 8 p.m., Barton County 911 was notified an individual had found what appeared to be a live artillery shell. Several months ago, while conducting haying operations, a citizen discovered the round in a field near the airport west of Great Bend. It was picked up and put in a pickup truck and basically forgotten about. On Monday evening the citizen contacted a relative who is familiar with explosives. The relative advised him to get it out of the truck and call 911.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

