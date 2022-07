Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey shared Thursday that her plan for keeping or bringing in more highly educated residents to the state is on track. Ivey’s Success Plus plan’s goal is adding 500,000 people with a postsecondary education or skilled labor credentials to the state’s workforce by 2025. Since launching the plan in 2018, Alabama has added 214,922 residents that meet that criteria, according to the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO