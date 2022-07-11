ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A massive comet and supermoon will light up the night sky this week

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406kfA_0gbhaQpp00 Hubble snapped images of K2 in 2017 when the frozen visitor was 1.5 billion miles from the Sun, just beyond Saturn's orbit. Even at that remote distance, sunlight is warming the frigid comet, producing an 80,000-mile-wide coma that envelops a tiny, solid nucleus. NASA/ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)

Skygazers will have an eventful night this coming Wednesday. An enormous comet is cruising through our solar system, which coincides with a so-called supermoon —the biggest and brightest view of a full moon in 2022. The comet, named C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) and nicknamed K2, is estimated to be about 18 to 100 miles wide . Astronomers from NASA expect it to make its closest approach towards Earth on July 13 with the most visibility on July 14.

The K2 comet was first detected through the Hubble Space Telescope in May 2017 between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus—about 2.4 billion kilometers from the sun. NASA reported it was the farthest they have seen a comet enter the solar system’s planetary zone. The K2 comet is believed to have originated from the Oort Cloud , a spherical layer of icy objects where the temperature reaches -440 degrees Fahrenheit. The Oort Cloud is located in the outermost region of our solar system.

NASA experts speculate most long-period comets—meteors that take more than 200 years to complete their orbit around the sun—come from the Oort Cloud. The city-sized comet of ice and dust may have been gravitationally expelled from the Oort Cloud, beginning a journey spanning millions of years that includes a passing visit to the Earth.

[Related: The biggest comet ever found is cruising through our solar system’s far reaches ]

Despite the comet’s massive size, it might be hard to spot at first. While it makes its closest approach to Earth on July 13, it will still be about two Earth-sun distances away. ” It would easily have been a naked-eye comet had it arrived half a year earlier or later,” Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland who specializes in comets, told Space.com .

For a first-hand look at K2, your best bet is to use a small telescope or binoculars. You’ll want to scan for a dim patch of light, which is likely the tail of the comet, at around 11 p.m. EDT on July 14.

Depending on which night you hunt for it, the comet will appear in different places in the sky. On July 14, it will seem to be located near the star cluster called Messier 10; by mid-August, it will be positioned as though it’s at the tip of the constellation Scorpius. (A stargazing app such as Stellarium can be a big help to find celestial objects on the move.)

The comet will remain viewable for people living in the Northern Hemisphere with a telescope until September as it makes its way toward the sun near the end of the year. A live-stream for the K2 comet will be available Thursday at 6:15 p.m. EDT.

The supermoon will also be visible the evening of July 13 through the morning of July 14. The Virtual Telescope Project is live-streaming the event starting at 3 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Because the moon will appear at its brightest, without the right telescope, the dazzling light could make it hard to see fainter objects in the heavens like the K2 comet and summer stars .

Correction (July 12, 2022): On readers’ requests, this story has been updated to include additional information for locating K2. The times were also changed from EST to EDT.

Comments / 103

Dana Griggs
4d ago

I read an article where a man proclaiming to be a time traveler, said an earthquake would hit the New Madrid fault zone on the 14th and now I hear an asteroid comith on the same day. I think I'll sleep in that morning.

Reply(8)
49
Jim Lambert
4d ago

to be able to watch this and know about it is a blessing wensday morning about 430 is going to be a pretty sight to see a real blessing from God

Reply(7)
26
Samuel Carstens
4d ago

i would have been thankful for a tip where to look besides "the night sky."

Reply(3)
49
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
The Independent

Supermoon: What is July full moon phenomenon and when will it appear?

The full moon that rises on Wednesday evening will appear bigger and brighter than any other this year, as it coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth.Known as a supermoon, the celestial spectacle will officially peak when the Moon is at its perigee at 9am GMT (5am EDT) on the morning of 13 July, 2022. To the casual skygazer, the Moon will also appear full for 24 hours either side of its perigee, though the best time to see the supermoon will either be before sunrise on Wednesday or after sunset. The supermoon will appear 14 per cent...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oort
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Moon#Hubble Space Telescope#Supermoon#Sun
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UCLA
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

You’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving us all the more reason to retreat, go inward, and nurture our hearts. Nothing wrong with a little shake-up, as it’s simply bringing you closer to what’s meant for you.
LIFESTYLE
Popular Science

Popular Science

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy