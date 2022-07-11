PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Swim League Championships, July 9, 2022

With the high school football season slated to kick off during the first week of August, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted football media day for all high schools in DeKalb County on July 13 at Tucker High School. DCSD was represented by most of its member teams, which included...
If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Scott, from Locust Grove, as the victim who was killed following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on July 9 in McDonough. The fatal car crash took place just after midnight on Ga. Highway 20 east of Elliott Road [...]
According to multiple reports, former Southern University player Bradley Coleman died Sunday when three assailants attempted to carjack him in his hometown of Norcross, Georgia. The incident took place in a QuikTrip parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in the Atlanta suburb. Coleman, 29,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will require all county employees to wear masks starting on Monday in response to increasing COVID-19 numbers. Employees will have to wear masks while inside county buildings and facilities. Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s 36-member inaugural class is set and will be inducted in a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 22, it was announced Thursday morning. Gwinnett had five of the inaugural inductees, including the county's lone Heisman Trophy...
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
ATLANTA — Yes, Luke Bryan said it best. Rain is a good thing. And thanks to the showers and storms north Georgia received in the last week, we've seen modest improvements in our drought conditions. In the latest drought monitor released Thursday, July 14, there are no longer any...
Woman dead after a fiery, single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County (DeKalb County, GA)Nationwide Report. A woman lost her life after a fiery crash in DeKalb County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the 6900 block of Rockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain area [...]
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs mother suffering from stage IV cancer was recently evicted from her home after being tased by Fulton County marshals, bringing new attention to metro Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing and pandemic rental assistance. “I was in survival mode,” Christina McKinney, a former...
McDONOUGH — Henry County police are investigating a July 9 single-vehicle car accident on Ga. Highway 20 that claimed the life of the car’s passenger and injured the driver. Locust Grove resident Lauren Scott, 22, died from the accident that happened just after midnight east of Elliott Road....
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The newest COVID-19 variant known as BA.5 is very contagious and spreading fast. Cobb is now one of five metro Atlanta counties considered to have a high level of community transmission when it comes to new cases. Channel 2′s Michele Newell met a family who...
ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
Earlier this spring, Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Young Thug, Gunna, and countless other Young Stoner Life Records artists were named in a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that wasn't the first major RICO case in recent Atlanta history. In 2021, YFN Lucci was infamously named 105-count racketeering indictment in Fulton County. Now it appears, that the RICO indictments in Atlanta are just getting started.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lake Lanier is a Georgia landmark, but before it became part of the state's landscape there was the town of Oscarville. It was formed in the late 1800s during the Reconstruction era. Georgia history teacher Lisa Crosby said Oscarville was a thriving Black community full of carpenters, blacksmiths, and bricklayers, with farming as the top trade.
Fans of the popular White Castle national burger chain are bemoaning the construction of a new building on Edgewood Avenue that turns out to be merely a film set. Work began last month on a vacant Sweet Auburn lot to erect the realistic yet fake eatery for the new Disney+ series Ironheart, a female-led Marvel Studios spinoff of Iron Man, according to Urbanize Atlanta.
ATLANTA — If you think the metro is getting busier, you are not wrong. The Atlanta Regional Commission says 65,000 people moved into the metro in the last 12 months — which is 5,000 more than the year before. That number covers 11 counties, from Fayette up to Cherokee.
Comments / 1