Gwinnett County, GA

PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Swim League Championships, July 9, 2022

gwinnettprepsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes from the Gwinnett County Swim League Championships at...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Georgia/Florida Football Classic highlighted at DeKalb media day

With the high school football season slated to kick off during the first week of August, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted football media day for all high schools in DeKalb County on July 13 at Tucker High School. DCSD was represented by most of its member teams, which included...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Haunted Places in Georgia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Scott, from Locust Grove, as the victim who was killed following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on July 9 in McDonough. The fatal car crash took place just after midnight on Ga. Highway 20 east of Elliott Road [...]
MCDONOUGH, GA
theshadowleague.com

Member Of Southern University Football 2013 SWAC Championship Team Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Atlanta Suburb

According to multiple reports, former Southern University player Bradley Coleman died Sunday when three assailants attempted to carjack him in his hometown of Norcross, Georgia. The incident took place in a QuikTrip parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in the Atlanta suburb. Coleman, 29,...
NORCROSS, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Where in north Georgia is currently in a drought | See the maps

ATLANTA — Yes, Luke Bryan said it best. Rain is a good thing. And thanks to the showers and storms north Georgia received in the last week, we've seen modest improvements in our drought conditions. In the latest drought monitor released Thursday, July 14, there are no longer any...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough car accident kills Locust Grove resident

McDONOUGH — Henry County police are investigating a July 9 single-vehicle car accident on Ga. Highway 20 that claimed the life of the car’s passenger and injured the driver. Locust Grove resident Lauren Scott, 22, died from the accident that happened just after midnight east of Elliott Road....
MCDONOUGH, GA
11Alive

One of the safest cities in Georgia just closed its only jail

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
ACWORTH, GA
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Atlanta DA Reveals More High-Profile RICO Cases Are Coming In "The Next 60 Days": Report

Earlier this spring, Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Young Thug, Gunna, and countless other Young Stoner Life Records artists were named in a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that wasn't the first major RICO case in recent Atlanta history. In 2021, YFN Lucci was infamously named 105-count racketeering indictment in Fulton County. Now it appears, that the RICO indictments in Atlanta are just getting started.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: White Castle comes to Atlanta — but don’t get excited

Fans of the popular White Castle national burger chain are bemoaning the construction of a new building on Edgewood Avenue that turns out to be merely a film set. Work began last month on a vacant Sweet Auburn lot to erect the realistic yet fake eatery for the new Disney+ series Ironheart, a female-led Marvel Studios spinoff of Iron Man, according to Urbanize Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

