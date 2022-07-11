ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiance Michael Xavier, See Photos of Their Intimate, Romantic Ceremony

John Solano Photography

Just Married. Eddie Murphy’s eldest daughter, Bria Murphy, tied the knot with her fiancé, Michael Xavier, in a memorable Beverly Hills wedding.

Bria, Eddie’s 32-year-old daughter who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Murphy, wed the actor, 36, in a private, intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The wedding included both Bria’s mom and dad, as photos showed Eddie, 61, escorting his first born down the aisle.

Images from the occasion showed gorgeous white floral arrangements and chandeliers at the outdoor ceremony, with numerous romantic, elegant details. Bria was stunning in an off-the-shoulder, white lace gown by ​​Netta BenShabu while her beau donned a Knot Standard tuxedo style by Dion Lattimore. The bride walked down the aisle with her father and held a beautiful bouquet of white, pink and purple flowers.

In addition to Bria, Eddie is the father of nine other children: Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.

Bria first shared the news of her engagement via her Instagram in December 2021. “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always,” the former Hollywood Exes reality star wrote in the caption of herself and Xavier cuddling up for photos via Instagram. “Forever my love,” Xavier also wrote in a series of photos posted via his Instagram at the time.

Speaking at Bria’s L.A. art show in February 2020, when she launched her Art 4 All exhibition, Eddie described his daughter as a “good kid.”

“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Eddie told reporters, per People. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

He continued: “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

Meanwhile, one of Eddie’s sons Eric Murphy is currently dating Martin Lawrence’s eldest daughter, Jasmin Lawrence. While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on his show in June, Martin, 57, announced that the comedic dads are already planning for their children’s nuptials.

“I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it,” the comedian joked during a June 17 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after he was questioned about the couple.

The Bad Boys actor noted he was supportive of his 26-year-old daughter’s relationship with Eric, he did laugh at the idea the pair could have a “comedy super-baby” in the future.

“We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing,” he added, noting that they “haven’t talked” about the kids’ relationship.

