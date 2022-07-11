ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook Up a Storm With Kristin Cavallari’s Favorite Dutch Oven — On Sale Now

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XyHQ_0gbhaBqA00
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

They say if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. Cooking has never been our strong suit — we prefer the eating phase over the preparation. But maybe our problem is that we’ve never had top-notch cooking tools to work with! We’re ready to go from Worst Cooks in America to Iron Chef. Watch out, Wolfgang Puck!

We just got some major inspo from a celebrity source. Kristin Cavallari is best known as a reality star (Laguna Beach, The Hills and Very Cavallari, anyone?), but the mom of three is also passionate about comfort food — she’s even written two cookbooks!

“I think cooking is incredibly therapeutic,” the jewelry designer told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “You can use a Dutch oven for pretty much everything. My kids love when I make them Dutch babies, which are sort of like pancake-crêpe things, for breakfast. I’ll also sauté chicken in my Dutch oven. You can literally do anything in one. If I could only have one kitchen item, this is what it would be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqxkD_0gbhaBqA00
Amazon

Get the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven for $375 (originally $440) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

One of Cavallari’s prized possessions is the Le Creuset Dutch Oven. Crafted with enameled cast iron, this cooking pot is ultra-durable. Easy to use and clean, this oven is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500°F. The stainless steel knobs won’t burn your hands and the tight-fitting lids circulates steam.

Available in a variety of bright, attractive shades, this Dutch oven is as much decor as it is cookware. Who says cooking can’t be colorful? This oven is on sale in select shades for a limited time, so act fast before it sells out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqLLM_0gbhaBqA00
Amazon

tony
4d ago

I thought a Dutch oven was something completely different. This article was a major let down!

