SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-ending grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and the Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Friday night. Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walk-off, three-run homer to Minnesota’s Jose Miranda in the ninth inning. The All-Star closer failed to retire a batter in that one. “Right now it’s everything,” Hader said. “I feel like I’m trying to feel things that I don’t need to. I lost that aggressiveness that I normally have. I just have to chalk it up and move on.” Hader (0-4) again had trouble keeping the ball in the park.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO