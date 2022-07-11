Elon Musk Mocks Twitter's Threat By Posting Memes on...Twitter

It's hard to believe that, only a week ago, we saw 16 strangers enter the Big Brother house. To say it was an eventful week in season 24 would be an understatement. The focus both in and out of the house has been around Taylor Hale, who has become the subject of jealousy, anger, and microaggressions from her fellow houseguests. But the drama doesn't stop there, as at the time this is being released, rumors have been swirling about one contestant being removed from the game after watching their mental health spiral over the past few days. And even more, there's the mysterious "Backstage" twist that could complicate things even further. We'll find out what it all means tonight, when Julie Chen Moonves welcomes us into the first eviction show of the season (if there even is an eviction tonight!).

