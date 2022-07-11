ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Mocks Twitter's Threat By Posting Memes on...Twitter

By Marisa Losciale
 4 days ago
Elon Musk surely knows how to make a statement — this time posting memes on Twitter as a response to the company's call to sue the Tesla CEO in a last ditch effort to save the sale of the social media site. Over the weekend, Twitter announced that...

