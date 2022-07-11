ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Can you spot all the hidden circles in this renowned optical illusion?

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

If you can spot the 16 circles here, you’re spot on.

A renowned optical illusion from the mid-2000’s is circulating on the internet once again, posing the challenge of finding each of the hidden round objects among several black-and-white rectangles and straight lines.

“Look closely. There are actually 16 circles in this image. And once you see them, the image appears changed forever,” tweeted cognitive psychologist Dr. Gavin Buckingham.

The image itself — in which circles appear within straight lines between the rectangles — is known as a Coffer Illusion, and it was created by San Francisco-based vision scientist Anthony Norcia in 2006.

It was considered to be one of the top ten illusions from that year, according to Illusionsindex.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxA0G_0gbhZafk00
A famous optical illusion continues to trick sets of eyes to this day. There are circles among the rectangles in this image.

His busy image “belongs in a large class of illusions where a two-dimensional figure, or three-dimensional object can be seen in two or more sharply distinct ways,” the site reported.

There is controversy, however, over how people’s perception of the illusion changes once one sees the circles, per the index.

“What is not agreed is whether the visual experience of the figure changes when the perspectival switch takes place between seeing the circles versus not seeing them, or whether the experience itself does not change, and it is some post-experiential belief, judgment, or other mental process which changes,” the site reported.

“Ambiguous figures like the Coffer have been cited in debates about whether the nature of experience can be fully accounted for by appealing only to its representational content,” it added.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusion#Illusionsindex Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
12tomatoes.com

Can You Find The Elephant In This Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions can be fun little challenges to test both your eyesight and resolve to find the hidden picture or message. While at first, they might seem like they’re going to be an easy task, they sometimes are not. But even with their challenges, they can definitely be entertaining...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Optical Illusion: There is something wrong with this picture, can you find it within 10 seconds?

Visual challenges are different every time, but they always manage to surprise us. Each time, the artists or ingenious minds that create them use creativity to find a new way to test us. Sometimes they use optical illusions, sometimes the trick is to turn the image upside down, and many times not everyone is able to meet the challenge. But will you be able to overcome this one?
SCIENCE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy