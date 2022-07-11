ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

DA Alvin Bragg ignores Post’s questions on NYC bodega worker charged with murder

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ignored The Post’s questions about Big Apple bodega clerk Jose Alba on Monday — amid mounting pressure to drop murder charges against the worker.

The embattled DA was silent as he arrived at his downtown Manhattan office first thing Monday, brusquely walking inside without a word as The Post asked if he had any comment on the 61-year-old Alba’s controversial case.

Bragg has faced heavy backlash since his office decided to charge Alba with second-degree murder for killing an ex-con who attacked him behind a Manhattan bodega counter last week.

Surveillance footage of the fatal ordeal showed the bodega clerk fighting off an enraged Austin Simon, 35, just moments before Alba stabbed him inside the Hamilton Heights Grocery store July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8llW_0gbhZZjt00
Surveillance video from Friday night inside the Hamilton Heights Grocery at Broadway and 139th.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwzpP_0gbhZZjt00
United Bodegas of America officials revealed over the weekend that they would meet with Bragg on Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiqXX_0gbhZZjt00
DA Alvin Bragg ignores questions on NYC bodega worker Jose Alba as he arrives to work this morning.

New video obtained by The Post on Sunday appeared to show Simon’s girlfriend allegedly pulling a knife from her purse and stabbing Alba in the shoulder during the mayhem.

Simon later died in the hospital from his stab wounds, and Alba was promptly taken into custody and charged.

The slain ex-con’s girlfriend hasn’t been charged in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRNUj_0gbhZZjt00
Jose Alba exits the Tombs and enters NYC Sheriff’s Department custody on July 7, 2022, in New York.

United Bodegas of America officials revealed over the weekend that they would meet with Bragg on Tuesday to plead with him to drop the charge against Alba, arguing it was a case of self-defense.

The group also suggested that the Big Apple should adopt a local version of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law in the wake of Alba’s arrest.

“Mr. Alba was clearly defending himself from a younger and stronger man who assaulted him,” UBA president Radhames Rodriguez said.

“There was no time for Mr. Alba to think when his life was in danger. The videotapes clearly show who the aggressor was in this case. Austin Simon went behind the counter to beat Jose Alba and possibly kill him, Jose simply defended himself with whatever he could get his hands on.”

Alba was initially held at Riker’s Island on $250,000 bail until Bragg’s office negotiated a reduced amount that allowed him to secure a $5,000 bond in the wake of widespread scrutiny.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Hardworking bodega worker, 62, who stabbed career criminal to death in self-defense 'will not return to work because his co-workers fear for his safety' after being freed on $50,000 bond

A New York City bodega worker who stabbed a career criminal to death in self-defense will not be returning to work because his coworkers fear for his safety after he was freed on bond. Jose Alba, 62, was released from Rikers Island on Thursday evening after his bail was lowered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Hamilton, NY
Shine My Crown

New York Mother Fatally Shot in the Head While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller; Police Now Searching for Her Boyfriend

A young mother from New York City was shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller, sending shockwaves throughout the community. Azsia Johnson, 20, was pushing her 3-year-old son in a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Somebody, a male suspect wearing a hoodie, then approached her from behind and shot her in the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Awake & Talking After Near-Fatal New Jersey Shooting

After being brutally shot at a Chipotle in Edgewater, New Jersey, Lil Tjay was rushed into emergency surgery on Wed (June 22) and while he is still hospitalized, TMZ reports the 21-year-old is now awake and talking. Sources familiar with Tjay’s situation told the outlet the “In My Head” rapper...
EDGEWATER, NJ
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Post#The Big Apple
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Beaten Up In Jail: Lawyer

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of murdering celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody and unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to medical treatment for his injuries, his lawyer confirms to Rolling Stone. Eric Holder Jr., 32, was beaten up at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. “[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked with razor in holding cell

The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in his murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr. was attacked by "multiple individuals" while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, his attorney Aaron Jansen said. The back of Holder's head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

'Dateline' Dives Into the Gruesome Murder of Kelley Clayton and the Bizarre Circumstances Surrounding It

The town of Elmira, N.Y. describes itself as a "great place to live," and for the most part that's true. Sadly, on the evening of September 29, 2015, that would change for one family. Kelley Clayton (35) and her two children were home while her husband, Thomas Clayton, was out for the night playing poker. When he returned home around 12:30 a.m., he would be met with a gruesome scene.
ELMIRA, NY
International Business Times

New York Police Arrest Suspect In Stabbings Of Homeless Men

New York City police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the stabbings of three homeless men, one of whom has died. Trevon Murphy, a 40-year-old homeless man, was brought in as a person of interest on Wednesday morning and then placed under arrest in connection with the stabbings, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a briefing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Styles P Goes Viral After Confronting Police And Assisting Black Woman During An Arrest

Rapper Styles P has garnered praise after putting his own freedom (and life) on the line while stepping in to assist a woman who had been detained by police. The incident—which apparently occurred in The LOX member’s hometown of Yonkers, New York—was captured in a clip that has gone viral. It begins with footage of a woman, who is believed to be a deliverer for Uber Eats, being taken to the ground in an aggressive manner and handcuffed by a pair of officers. The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling that she’s not resisting arrest, and Styles P approaches the officers and begins denigrating them, referring to one of them as a “bi**h” and a “h*e” while attempting to console the woman and deescalate the situation.
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy