Woman killed by falling rock in Colorado

Photo Credit: wsfurlan (iStock).

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park.

A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

While not much is known about what led to this specific incident, it does highlight one of the most dangerous risks of rock climbing. It doesn't take a big rock to fall from above with enough power to deliver a fatal blow, showing why wearing a helmet is always key to safety. This should be a helmet that's designed for the sport of rock climbing, as other helmets won't offer the same level of protection.

Breaking rocks off during a climb can be common. Many times, the people below the climber can be at the highest level of risk when rocks start falling. Because of this, wearing a helmet while belaying is also important, as is being an aware and diligent observer from below.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.